Check out the UIL volleyball state championship game schedule for Thursday-Saturday featuring Southlake Carroll and Decatur. Matthew Smith/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

Here is the UIL volleyball state championship game schedule for all classes 1A-6A. Games will be played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 19-21, at the Culwell Center in Garland.

Class 1A

Harrold (39-5) vs. Round Top-Carmine (30-10), 2 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

DIVISION II

Lindsay (37-7) vs. Flatonia (26-17), 4 p.m. Thursday

DIVISION I

Nocona (29-17) vs. Iola (46-2), 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A

DIVISION II

Wall (36-4) vs. Clifton (43-4), 11 a.m. Friday

DIVISION I

Bushland (39-6) vs. Goliad (41-5), 1 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

DIVISION II

Sunnyvale (38-7) vs. Wimberley (46-4), 4 p.m. Friday

DIVISION I

Decatur (36-10) vs. Salado (44-6), 6 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

DIVISION II

Abilene Wylie (39-4) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (43-10), 11 a.m. Saturday

DIVISION I

Highland Park (28-12) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (37-10), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

DIVISION II

Southlake Carroll (27-11) vs. Austin Westlake (41-9), 4 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION I

Allen (42-2) vs. Houston Cypress Ranch (40-7), 6 p.m. Saturday