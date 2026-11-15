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UIL volleyball state championship game schedule featuring Southlake Carroll, Decatur
By Darren Lauber,4 days ago
Here is the UIL volleyball state championship game schedule for all classes 1A-6A. Games will be played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 19-21, at the Culwell Center in Garland.
Class 1A
Harrold (39-5) vs. Round Top-Carmine (30-10), 2 p.m. Thursday
Class 2A
DIVISION II
Lindsay (37-7) vs. Flatonia (26-17), 4 p.m. Thursday
DIVISION I
Nocona (29-17) vs. Iola (46-2), 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A
DIVISION II
Wall (36-4) vs. Clifton (43-4), 11 a.m. Friday
DIVISION I
Bushland (39-6) vs. Goliad (41-5), 1 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
DIVISION II
Sunnyvale (38-7) vs. Wimberley (46-4), 4 p.m. Friday
DIVISION I
Decatur (36-10) vs. Salado (44-6), 6 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
DIVISION II
Abilene Wylie (39-4) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (43-10), 11 a.m. Saturday
DIVISION I
Highland Park (28-12) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (37-10), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A
DIVISION II
Southlake Carroll (27-11) vs. Austin Westlake (41-9), 4 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION I
Allen (42-2) vs. Houston Cypress Ranch (40-7), 6 p.m. Saturday