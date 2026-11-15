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Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Friday morning on the SH 161 southbound ramp to the eastbound IH-30 flyover.

Officers responded at around 9 a.m. to an accident involving a sports motorcycle traveling south on SH 161. It lost control and struck a guardrail, police said. No other vehicles were involved.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.