Dallas Love Field Airport briefly closed Saturday evening after a threat. Dallas Love Field Airport

Dallas Love Field Airport briefly closed Saturday evening after an undisclosed threat was made.

Dallas police responded to a call for service at the airport regarding an aircraft alert at around 8:30 p.m. Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a threat had been made, but it was unfounded.

The investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that the airport was back open as of Saturday evening.