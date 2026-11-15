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Dallas
Dallas Love Field Airport briefly closes after threat, police say
By Maven Navarro,4 days ago
Dallas Love Field Airport briefly closed Saturday evening after an undisclosed threat was made.
Dallas police responded to a call for service at the airport regarding an aircraft alert at around 8:30 p.m. Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a threat had been made, but it was unfounded.
The investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that the airport was back open as of Saturday evening.