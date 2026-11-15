undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Former TCU quarterback has been benched by College Football Playoff contender
By Jim Barnes,4 days ago
Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover left Fort Worth to take over under center for defending national champion Indiana.
As of Saturday, he’s a backup.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti went with senior Grant Wilson as his starting quarterback in the No. 9-ranked Hoosiers’ 27-13 victory over No. 18 USC on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
Cignetti acknowledged that Hoover was healthy, but he decided to start Wilson.
“We went with Grant as the starter tonight. Josh was healthy,” Cignetti said in his postgame TV interview. “And I thought [Wilson] did a fine job; he left some plays out there. We had Josh ready to go, too, if needed, and I have a lot of confidence in him as well. And we’ll figure out where we are next week.”
Hoover injured his throwing arm in a 19-15 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 17. He struggled through a 13-6 overtime victory over Michigan on Oct. 24, then was benched during the second half of a 23-16 overtime victory over Minnesota on Oct. 31.
Hoover was declared healthy this week but did not play Saturday. Wilson completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against USC. Clinging to a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Wilson threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Becker to seal the victory with 3:30 to play.
Hoover has mostly performed well for Indiana after transferring to take over for departed Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick Fernando Mendoza. Hoover has completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
In roughly three seasons as the starter at TCU, Hoover threw for 9,629 yards with 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is in solid position to make the College Football Playoff and have a chance to defend its title. As Cignetti indicated, Hoover might not be stuck on the bench and could regain his job.
“My position is we will evaluate this week as we go,” Cignetti told reporters after the game.
NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channelCowboys ▶
- Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20
- Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20
- Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31
- Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30
- Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16
- Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13
- Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21
- Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)
- Nov. 8 Cowboys 27, Indianapolis 23
- Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox
- Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox
- Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox
- Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC
- Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS
- Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox
- Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA
- Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10
- Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7
- Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7
- Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13
- Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10
- Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6
- Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20
- Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16
- Nov. 6 Arizona 29, TCU 28
- Nov. 14 TCU 20, Kansas State 10
- Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA
- Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16
- Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6
- Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35
- Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14
- Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)
- Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10
- Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39
- Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41
- Nov. 7 North Texas 52, Rice 23
- Nov. 14 at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPNU
- Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA
- Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA
- All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium
- Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7
- Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0
- Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20
- Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16
- Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27
- Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27
- Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22
- Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25
- Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28
- Nov. 7 Ottawa (Arizona) 33, Texas Wesleyan 14
- Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.
- Nov. 4 San Antonio 112, Mavericks 111
- Nov. 6 Mavericks 112, Utah 100
- Nov. 8 Mavericks 130, Brooklyn 93
- Nov. 9 Mavericks 125, Indiana 122
- Nov. 12 Minnesota 133, Mavericks 94
- Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 15 at Boston, 5 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 18 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 21 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 22 at Utah, 6 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 2 TCU 98, Lindenwood 59
- Nov. 6 TCU 106, Southern 54
- Nov. 10 TCU 100, Louisiana-Monroe 92 (2OT)
- Nov. 13 TCU 76, Milwaukee 64
- Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock
- Players Era Championship, Nov. 24-28 at Las Vegas
- Nov. 24 vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU
- Nov. 26 vs. Creighton/Michigan, TBD
- Nov. 27 vs. TBD, TBD
- Nov. 28 Championship game, TBD
- Nov. 3 TCU 99, Oral Roberts 43
- Nov. 5 TCU 96, Le Moyne 41
- Nov. 8 TCU 89, Tarleton State 42
- Nov. 10 TCU 78, Iona 53
- Nov. 12 TCU 106, Southeastern Louisiana 47
- Nov. 15 vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 18 vs. UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 22 vs. Utah State (at Dickies Arena), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 27-28 at Fort Myers, Fla.
- Nov. 27 vs. Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Ion
- Nov. 28 vs. Mississippi State, 10 a.m., Ion
- Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1
- Nov. 3 Stars 6, Washington 5
- Nov. 5 Columbus 2, Stars 1 (SO)
- Nov. 7 Stars 4, San Jose 3
- Nov. 12 Winnipeg 8, Stars 3
- Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Nov. 15 vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Nov. 17 at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max
- Nov. 19 at Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
- Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2
- Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0
- Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0
- Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1
- Nov. 7 FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1
- First-round playoff series (best-of-3)
- Nov. 21 Game 1: vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Apple TV
- Nov. 28 Game 2: at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV
- Dec. 2 Game 3 (if necessary): vs. Portland, TBA, Apple TV
- Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School
- Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience
- April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
- May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
- May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400