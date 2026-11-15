Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover (10) congratulates quarterback Grant Wilson after the Hoosiers’ 23-16 overtime win against Minnesota on Oct. 31, 2026, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Robert Goddin/IMAGN IMAGES

Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover left Fort Worth to take over under center for defending national champion Indiana.

As of Saturday, he’s a backup.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti went with senior Grant Wilson as his starting quarterback in the No. 9-ranked Hoosiers’ 27-13 victory over No. 18 USC on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Cignetti acknowledged that Hoover was healthy, but he decided to start Wilson.

“We went with Grant as the starter tonight. Josh was healthy,” Cignetti said in his postgame TV interview. “And I thought [Wilson] did a fine job; he left some plays out there. We had Josh ready to go, too, if needed, and I have a lot of confidence in him as well. And we’ll figure out where we are next week.”

Hoover injured his throwing arm in a 19-15 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 17. He struggled through a 13-6 overtime victory over Michigan on Oct. 24, then was benched during the second half of a 23-16 overtime victory over Minnesota on Oct. 31.

Hoover was declared healthy this week but did not play Saturday. Wilson completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against USC. Clinging to a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Wilson threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charlie Becker to seal the victory with 3:30 to play.

Hoover has mostly performed well for Indiana after transferring to take over for departed Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick Fernando Mendoza. Hoover has completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

In roughly three seasons as the starter at TCU, Hoover threw for 9,629 yards with 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is in solid position to make the College Football Playoff and have a chance to defend its title. As Cignetti indicated, Hoover might not be stuck on the bench and could regain his job.

“My position is we will evaluate this week as we go,” Cignetti told reporters after the game.

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 Cowboys 27, Indianapolis 23

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 Arizona 29, TCU 28

Nov. 14 TCU 20, Kansas State 10

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 North Texas 52, Rice 23

Nov. 14 at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 Ottawa (Arizona) 33, Texas Wesleyan 14

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 San Antonio 112, Mavericks 111

Nov. 6 Mavericks 112, Utah 100

Nov. 8 Mavericks 130, Brooklyn 93

Nov. 9 Mavericks 125, Indiana 122

Nov. 12 Minnesota 133, Mavericks 94

Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 15 at Boston, 5 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 18 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 21 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 22 at Utah, 6 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 TCU 98, Lindenwood 59

Nov. 6 TCU 106, Southern 54

Nov. 10 TCU 100, Louisiana-Monroe 92 (2OT)

Nov. 13 TCU 76, Milwaukee 64

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Players Era Championship, Nov. 24-28 at Las Vegas

Nov. 24 vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 26 vs. Creighton/Michigan, TBD

Nov. 27 vs. TBD, TBD

Nov. 28 Championship game, TBD

Nov. 3 TCU 99, Oral Roberts 43

Nov. 5 TCU 96, Le Moyne 41

Nov. 8 TCU 89, Tarleton State 42

Nov. 10 TCU 78, Iona 53

Nov. 12 TCU 106, Southeastern Louisiana 47

Nov. 15 vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 18 vs. UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 22 vs. Utah State (at Dickies Arena), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 27-28 at Fort Myers, Fla.

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Ion

Nov. 28 vs. Mississippi State, 10 a.m., Ion

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 Stars 6, Washington 5

Nov. 5 Columbus 2, Stars 1 (SO)

Nov. 7 Stars 4, San Jose 3

Nov. 12 Winnipeg 8, Stars 3

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 15 vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 17 at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Nov. 19 at Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

First-round playoff series (best-of-3)

Nov. 21 Game 1: vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Apple TV

Nov. 28 Game 2: at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV

Dec. 2 Game 3 (if necessary): vs. Portland, TBA, Apple TV

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

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