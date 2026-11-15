The Southlake Carroll volleyball team rushes the court after the Dragons defeated Mansfield in a Class 6A Division II state semifinal match on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Texas. Matthew Smith/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

It was a battle of star, outside hitters in the Class 6A Division II state semifinal volleyball match between Southlake Carroll and Mansfield on Saturday at Thomas Coliseum. The Dragons featured Vanessa Glenn while Mansfield leaned on M.C. Crutcher.

Mansfield blasted out of the gate, winning the first set, but in the end the Dragons had more depth and balance as Carroll defeated the Tigers 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 to reach the state championship game and a chance to repeat as the 6A DII champions.

Carroll (27-11) will face Austin Westlake (41-9) in the championship game next Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Culwell Center in Garland. Westlake defeated Katy Tompkins in five sets, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11, in the other semifinal.

Carroll graduated much of its state championship team from a season ago including star hitters Kinsley Young, now at TCU and Layla Austin who plays for San Diego State.

“It’s a little unbelievable, honestly, with how many we graduated and essentially coming back with an entire new group and then beating and incredibly talented Mansfield team to get there is just surreal,” said Carroll coach Leslie Jackson, in her fourth season at the helm of the Dragons. “I don’t know if you can explain it, but just coming in and the girls working hard every day and then getting hot at the right time with the right pieces.”

Southlake Carroll players celebrate a point against Mansfield in a UIL Class 6A Division II state semifinal volleyball match on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Texas. Matthew Smith/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

Mansfield sophomore M.C. Crutcher, the No. 3 player in the country in the Class of 2029 according to Prep Dig Volleyball, was lights out for the Tigers with 27 kills for the match including seven in the first set. Carroll trailed much of the first set, but pulled ahead at 16-15.

From there, however, the Tigers scored seven of the next eight points to put the game away 25-18. Mansfield (40-8) jumped out to a 7-3 lead to start the second set, but after the Dragons went on a 4-0 run to go up 17-14, Carroll never trailed again the rest of the entire match.

“We just try to touch as many balls as possible,” said Jackson of trying to defend Crutcher. “She’s one of those kids that’s going to put holes in the floor no matter where she’s at so we tried to identify her as much as possible and just get as good of a touch as we could to try to slow it down and make it easier for our defenders to keep it in the air. The goal is just to get hit with the ball and play it somewhere high.”

The Dragons were able to control the match pretty much the rest of the way with Jackson feeling like her team just executed a little bit better in what was a very competitive four sets of volleyball.

“Before the game, we worked really hard,” said Vanessa Glenn, who is the daughter of former NFL wide receiver and Dallas Cowboy, Terry Glenn who passed away tragically in an automobile accident in 2017. “We watched film and we made sure we were energetic and pumped, warmed up and ready for this game.

“I think we realized that in the first set we made too many errors and we tried to limit that going into the next set. We talked about what we needed to fix and came together as a team.”

Vanessa Glenn wears number 83 in honor of her late father.

Southlake Carroll outside hitter Vanessa Glenn blasts one of her 22 kills against Mansfield in a UIL Class 6A Division II state semifinal volleyball match on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, Texas. Matthew Smith/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

Vanessa Glenn, who’s headed to Temple University next fall, finished with 22 kills with teammates Lyla Hyde knocking down 14 and Finley Orr contributing eight, including the final two points to close out the third set and the first point to open the fourth game.

“Man what a great season,” said Mansfield coach Julie Price. “I think about where we were when we started in August, and to be in the state semifinals for the first time in Mansfield ISD history. Just to think back to how much growth we’ve had and how hard they’ve worked, how focused they have been on having a next ball mentality and continuing to grow every day. Really proud of them.”

Price, who is in her fourth season at Mansfield, has previous state championships at Austin Lake Travis and two at Coppell. Price added that this loss will hurt because they got so close to winning the whole thing, but hopes that the excitement of being in the state semifinals and the frustration of coming up a bit short will fuel their offseason and preseason next year as they go for it again.

“We’ve got some really good, young ones coming back, for sure, but I think our seniors played a big role for us,” said Price, who graduates just four off the current squad. “They are great leaders, and they’ve been in our program a long time, but it is exciting to have some young ones that come in and to have this kind of success and this kind of experience early on. I think it bodes well for a start for next year with the idea that they want to come back to this.”