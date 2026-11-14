A traffic camera shows Highway 183 in Bedford on Nov. 14, 2026. Texas Department of Transportation

A man climbed onto the top of the Bedford Road exit sign over Westbound Highway 183 on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Bedford police officers and firefighters were able to safely get the man down from the sign and treat him. Police did not immediately respond to what kind of injuries the man had, what condition he is in, or what his motive was for climbing the sign.

During the incident the highway was closed but has since reopened.