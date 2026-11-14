Yella Beezy talks during a photoshoot at The Dallas Morning News photo studio. Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

A Dallas County jury convicted rapper Yella Beezy of capital murder this week for hiring a gunman to kill fellow Dallas rapper MO3 in 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

FULL STORY: Dallas rapper Yella Beezy found guilty of capital murder, sentenced to life

Here are key takeaways:

The verdict: Markies Conway, known as Yella Beezy, was found guilty of paying a gunman to kill Melvin Noble, who performed as MO3. He received life without parole.

Markies Conway, known as Yella Beezy, was found guilty of paying a gunman to kill Melvin Noble, who performed as MO3. He received life without parole. The shooting: Kewon White shot Noble and a bystander on I-35 in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020. Noble tried to flee his vehicle on foot but was chased and shot multiple times on the highway. The bystander survived. White was previously sentenced to life without parole.

Kewon White shot Noble and a bystander on I-35 in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020. Noble tried to flee his vehicle on foot but was chased and shot multiple times on the highway. The bystander survived. White was previously sentenced to life without parole. The motive: Prosecutors said Noble’s killing was revenge for a 2018 shooting in which Conway was wounded on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.

Prosecutors said Noble’s killing was revenge for a 2018 shooting in which Conway was wounded on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville. Symbolic timing: The guilty verdict came on the sixth anniversary of Noble’s death.

The guilty verdict came on the sixth anniversary of Noble’s death. Prosecutor’s response: Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said the case “sends a clear message that those who plan, finance and orchestrate violence will be held accountable, just as those who carry it out.”

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.