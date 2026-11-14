TCU cornerback Vernon Glover (1) celebrates the fumble recovery during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The losing streak is over. TCU football snapped its three-game skid against Kansas State with a 20-10 win Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Like most TCU games this season, it wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing contest, but the Horned Frogs (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) did enough to defeat the Wildcats (4-6, 1-6) for their second double-digit win over a Power Four conference opponent this season (17-6 over Baylor on Oct. 17).

“Every win’s important, but [the streak] has been kind of a thorn in our side, I’m not going to lie to you,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said. “It felt good to be able to beat those guys because we’ve lost some hard-fought games. The Big 12 championship game is a game that still bothers me to this day. So it was a good win today.”

TCU led wire-to-wire, including jumping out to a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter. But Kansas State made things interesting and still had a chance for a comeback with two minutes remaining, only down 20-10.

TCU junior safety Kaden McFadden came up with the deciding play, as he sacked Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff and forced a fumble. Senior defensive tackle Markis Deal recovered with 1:58 remaining, and the Horned Frogs sealed a much-needed victory.

Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff (10) fumbles the ball during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The defense delivered another strong performance with five sacks and two turnovers to help TCU prevail in the must-win game. The Horned Frogs had no turnovers and committed just one penalty in their cleanest game of the season.

“The big thing for us, if you look at the game we didn’t turn the ball over on offense, got two turnovers on defense,” Dykes said. “If we can continue to do that, that’s gonna give us a chance to win some of these games. We had one penalty the entire game, so we played clean football. Wasn’t really pretty, but I thought we played smart. We did what we had to do to win the football game.”

The Horned Frogs will host No. 2 Utah on Nov. 21 and play at No. 12 Texas Tech on Nov. 26, needing to win at least one to be bowl-eligible.

Here are four takeaways from TCU’s win over the Wildcats:

Offense does just enough

With Kansas State down to fourth-string quarterback Dillon Duff because of injuries to starter Avery Johnson and others, TCU’s offense wasn’t required to do much to outscore the Wildcats. But despite a strong start by the defense and the return of leading rusher Jeremy Payne, the offense managed just 10 points and 153 total yards in the first half.

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is brought down by Kansas State defense during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The Horned Frogs let the Wildcats hang around for a bit, but the unit responded with one of its best drives of the season to open the second half. Senior quarterback Jaden Craig led a methodical nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jacobe Hayes, to give the Horned Frogs a 17-0 lead with 10:14 remaining in the third.

The pivotal drive felt like the knockout blow, but the Wildcats scored twice in the third quarter to cut TCU’s lead to 17-10 entering the fourth. With the game trending back in the direction of Kansas State, a hobbled Craig led another scoring drive as Kyle Lemmermann made a 36-yard field goal with 10:15 remaining to increase the lead to 20-10. Craig sparked the drive with a 22-yard completion to sophomore receiver Ed Small on third-and-6 at the start of the fourth.

TCU wide receiver Ed Small (18) catches a pass during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Overall, it was a gutsy performance by Craig, who was dealing with an ankle injury and clearly wasn’t 100%. The injury opened the door for sophomore Adam Schobel to get some meaningful reps. Craig finished with 225 passing yards and a touchdown, while Schobel rushed for three yards on three attempts.

“He’s real tough,” Small said of Craig. “He never complains about all the hits he takes.”

Defense bounces back

Coming off of allowing a season-high 29 points against Arizona, TCU’s defense was motivated to get back to its standard against Kansas State. The unit accomplished that with a dominant showing in the first half, arguably its best of the season, stifling the Wildcats with a relentless pass rush.

TCU cornerback Vernon Glover (1) tackles Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff (10) during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The Horned Frogs held Kansas State scoreless and to just 90 yards while jumping out to a 10-0 halftime lead in large part due to four sacks from four different players. Linebackers Max Carroll and Hudson Hooper along with defensive linemen Markis Deal and Koron Hayward all produced sacks in the first half. Hayward also forced a fumble on Kansas State’s second offensive possession, which led to TCU’s first touchdown, a 19-yard run by senior tight end Kari Ashley with 8:18 left in the first quarter.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) runs the ball 19 yards to score a touchdown during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The defense had a rough third quarter, allowing 128 yards and two scores as the Wildcats cut TCU’s lead to 17-10 with 48 seconds remaining in the third. But when it needed to hold the line in the fourth quarter, the defense forced a punt with 6:07 remaining after the Wildcats reached the TCU 35-yard line. When the offense couldn’t score the dagger, the defense took it upon itself to clinch the game with McFadden’s sack and forced fumble in the final two minutes.

“It was just next-play [mentality],” junior defensive tackle Tristan Johnson said. “Sometimes in football you’re going to give up a chunk play. So it’s all about the way you respond. We knew when the fourth quarter came we were gonna shut this down.”

The return of Jeremy Payne

The Horned Frogs have been without junior running back Jeremy Payne since defeating Baylor on Oct. 17, and his presence had been missed. TCU’s run game struggled with Payne on the field, but took an even further step back while he was out of the lineup.

Payne got off to a solid start, rushing for 41 yards on eight carries in the first half. His vision, elusiveness and experience allowed him to weave through small openings in the Kansas State front. Payne wasn’t was effective in the second half as he drew more attention from the Wildcats’ defense.

Payne also exited the game in the fourth quarter with 4:31 remaining after taking a rough hit on third down. Payne was able to return to the game and finished with 15 carries for 55 yards in his first game back in nearly a month.

“It felt amazing, man. I couldn’t wait to get back playing football with my people,” Payne said. “I was a little rusty, but I was very excited.”

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

K-State’s odd travel schedule

It came as a bit of a surprise that TCU and Kansas State stuck to their original kickoff time of 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats were among the dozens of teams impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop order on Friday afternoon.

Kansas State was already on the tarmac Friday when the ground stop was issued and had to push its departure to Saturday morning. That meant players had to wake up around 5:30 a.m. to make their 8:30 a.m. flight out of Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats landed at 9:39, but didn’t reach Amon G. Carter Stadium until 10:27 a.m., just 2.5 hours ahead of kickoff.

Of the six Big 12 games played on Saturday, TCU-Kansas State and Oklahoma State-Texas Tech were the only games to not have their kickoff times impacted by the ground stop. It’s hard to say how much the travel impacted the Wildcats, but the Horned Frogs have to be happy they weren’t the team that had to travel this weekend.

Kansas State wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (12) catches a 53-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes shakes hands with Kansas State head coach Collin Klein after the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU runs onto the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig (1) throws a pass during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU safety Kaden McFadden (18) attempts to tackle Kansas State wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr. (15) during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU defensive back Teon Parks (21) and TCU running back Amante Martin (23) celebrate defeating Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches a pass during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU defense tackles Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff (10) during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU linebacker Hudson Hooper (37) celebrates sacking the quarterback during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Landman actress Michelle Randolph films scenes during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Glen Powell takes photos as Landman films during the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Landman films a scene with actress Ali Larter during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM