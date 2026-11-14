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Two minors were killed, and three other passengers were injured in a fiery crash near the Fort Worth Stockyards early Saturday morning.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper saw a white Toyota Sienna minivan speeding at the intersection of Northeast 28th Street and Lulu Street about 2:30 a.m., DPS said. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle. The van sped away, and the trooper lost sight of it. Later, troopers found the vehicle overturned and on fire near Oscar Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, near the Diamond Hill area of north Fort Worth.

The driver and another passenger, both minors, died in the crash. Fort Worth police officers and DPS pulled three injured passengers from the van. The injured, who are two juveniles and 18-year-old Samuel Tapia, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, DPS said.

The two people who died will be publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DPS will continue to investigate the crash.