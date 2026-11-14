Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, after a nationwide ground stop the previous day. FortWorth

Hundreds of flights are still being delayed or canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field on Saturday, a day after a nationwide ground stop halted flights across the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Saturday morning on X that “operations are slowly returning to normal.”

“Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly,” Duffy posted. “We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.”

According to the flight tracker FlightAware, more than 425 flights had been canceled at DFW Airport by 1 p.m. Saturday, and more than 400 delayed. Nearly 50 flights were canceled at Love Field, with over 125 delays reported.

“Please check with your airline for the latest flight information, including any schedule changes,” DFW Airport officials reminded passengers on X.

FAA officials attributed the ground stop to a temporary telecommunications outage and said they halted flights “out of an abundance of caution.” Over 9,000 flights were delayed nationwide Friday, according to FlightAware.

Up to 5,000 more flights could be canceled Saturday as recovery continues, FAA Administrator Brian Bedford said during a news conference.

“Based on everything that we’re hearing from our airline partners, they believe that they’ll be able to have full schedule integrity by the close of business on Sunday,” Bedford said.

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