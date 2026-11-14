KJ Apa as Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart and Rob Riggle as Colonel Terrill in “Jimmy.” Burns & Co.
Actor
Rob Riggle and former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price were among those honored Friday evening at the Bowie House hotel.
The Lone Star Film Festival Gala was the occasion, wrapping up the
20th edition of the festival and eight days of film screenings around Fort Worth. Crowley native Kara Killmer and Austinite Alejandro Rose-Garcia (aka Shakey Graves) were also honored.
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Killmer was honored first with the Spotlight Award.
She’s best known as paramedic Sylvie Brett in “Chicago Fire,” where she appeared in nearly 200 episodes from 2014 to 2024. Killmer’s latest work is in “Jimmy,” a film about James Stewart’s military service in World War II, which
had a premiere in Fort Worth and served as the festival’s opening-night film.
“Jimmy” screenwriter Justin Strawhand was on hand to introduce Killmer, who took the stage and shared thanks to the crowd.
“It’s one thing to be recognized in Hollywood, it’s another thing entirely to be recognized in your hometown,” she said.
Riggle was up next for the inaugural Jimmy Stewart Service Award.
The Kentucky native served in the Marine Corps before he broke into acting and fully retired from the service in 2013 after 23 years. He’s known for roles in “The Hangover,” “Step Brothers” and “Jimmy,” where he plays a colonel.
While Riggle couldn’t make the ceremony, he did record a video message with Stewart’s daughter Kelly Stewart-Harcourt and festival executive director Chad Mathews.
“This is a great honor, it means a lot to me,” Riggle said. “I would just say to any other service member, if you have a dream of pursing a life in the arts, you should go for it.”
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker introduced Price, who served as the city’s top elected official from 2011 to 2021.
Price took home the Visionary Award for her work in establishing the
Fort Worth Film Commission, which launched in 2015. Over the past 11 years, the film industry has injected over $1 billion in economic impact to the city and employed more than 50,000 people.
“This is quite an honor, I don’t deserve this honor,” Price said. “Each and every one of you in this audience who has a vision for Fort Worth, you are the ones who deserve this.”
Rose-Garcia was honored with the Stephen Bruton Award for musical contributions to film.
While primarily known for his music, Rose-Garcia also acted in his younger years in Texas-made projects like “Spy Kids 3: Game Over” and TV’s “Friday Night Lights.” He’s released several records over the last 15 years with his latest, “Fondness, Etc.,” out earlier this year.
“Keep inspiring the little fools like me that arts is something that is an option,” he said. “This is an incredible thing you do.”
Shakey Graves was honored at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala at Bowie House on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price attends the groundbreaking of Texas A&M-Fort Worth’s new Law and Education Building on June 21, 2023. KJ Apa as Jimmy Stewart and Kara Killmer as Lady Julia, in “Jimmy.”