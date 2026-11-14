KJ Apa as Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart and Rob Riggle as Colonel Terrill in “Jimmy.” Burns & Co.

Actor Rob Riggle and former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price were among those honored Friday evening at the Bowie House hotel.

The Lone Star Film Festival Gala was the occasion, wrapping up the 20th edition of the festival and eight days of film screenings around Fort Worth. Crowley native Kara Killmer and Austinite Alejandro Rose-Garcia (aka Shakey Graves) were also honored.

🎬 In case you missed it:◽️

Killmer was honored first with the Spotlight Award.

She’s best known as paramedic Sylvie Brett in “Chicago Fire,” where she appeared in nearly 200 episodes from 2014 to 2024. Killmer’s latest work is in “Jimmy,” a film about James Stewart’s military service in World War II, which had a premiere in Fort Worth and served as the festival’s opening-night film.

“Jimmy” screenwriter Justin Strawhand was on hand to introduce Killmer, who took the stage and shared thanks to the crowd.

“It’s one thing to be recognized in Hollywood, it’s another thing entirely to be recognized in your hometown,” she said.