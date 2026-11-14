Nursing student Grayson Walker takes the blood pressure of Karen Gotch as part of the Wellness on Wheels program at HIM Food Bank in Mansfield on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Christopher Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

For the first time since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010, Medicaid expansion in Texas could be a real possibility after Democrats swept the Nov. 3 elections. Health advocates say the shift in state leadership has transformed what was once a long-shot conversation into a tangible policy fight.

FULL STORY: Will Texas Democrats expand Medicaid? Advocates are hopeful after election

Here are key takeaways:

Nearly 4 million Texans lacked health insurance in 2024, giving Texas the worst uninsured rate in the nation. It remains one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Democrats won the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s seats and secured a majority in the Texas House on Nov. 3, opening the door to expansion for the first time since Obamacare passed.

Lynn Cowles of Every Texan said that with new state leadership, Medicaid expansion is “a tangible reality rather than an ongoing conversation.” She had expected to spend the session fighting Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to cut state-mandated insurance benefits.

Expansion would be complicated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which imposes 80-hour-a-month work requirements on Medicaid recipients. Texas Hospital Association CEO John Hawkins said HR 1’s “punitive Medicaid cuts” would need to be changed for expansion to work.

Diana Forester of Texans Care for Children said Medicaid covers about half of Texas kids and pregnant moms, making enrollment fixes — including a backlog of 238,000 applications as of September — another top priority.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.