5 takeaways from Friday football: L.D. Bell ends 37-year drought, more from area

L.D. Bell logo

Several Fort Worth-area teams made some noise in the UIL Texas high school football bi-district round.

Here are five takeaways from the action:

Bell wins first playoff game since 1989

Hurst L.D. Bell was playing in its first playoff game in 13 seasons.

The Blue Raiders had already made program history after the first snap. But they delivered their community an even bigger moment, winning the program’s first playoff game since 1989, defeating Richardson Berkner 21-18 in a Class 6A Division II bi-district bout.

“Not just the playoff drought since 2013, but [Bell] not having a playoff win for 37 years, it’s kind of mind boggling with as many great kids and teams that we’ve had here,” Bell head coach TJ Dibble said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and more proud for our community and for LD Bell High School.”

Bell will face Prosper Walnut Grove in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper.

Dibble called the celebration with the bi-district trophy surreal.

“Our kids, they just wanted to put their hands on the trophy,” Dibble said. “We walk by our trophy case every day, and we’ve talked about it. Becoming a playoff team has been a goal for ours. ... It was a great moment for the families of our coaches and the families of our kids. Just the support that showed up last night, it was truly special to see kids holding the bi-district gold football. ... Taking pictures with it and just wanting to touch it.”

Bell was up 14-3 at half and was able to hold off Berkner’s surge despite turning the ball over twice.

“At times, we didn’t play a clean football game,” Dibble said. “But we played well enough in the critical downs in the critical times of the game to win. ... Berkner is a really good football team. They’re extremely talented and well coached.”

Bell trailed late in the fourth quarter but found a way to respond with its first points of the second half. Roland Taylay broke free for a 44-yard touchdown with just over three minutes remaining.

“[The game] flipped in a hurry,” Dibble said. “We looked at the scoreboard, and we had to go score to win the game. ... The kids weren’t satisfied with making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. For them to find a way to win that game and to overcome that adversity was the story of the game.”

Dibble said the Blue Raiders will keep the same mentality as they turn their attention to the area round.

“We’ve had some heartbreaking losses, and we’ve had some historic wins,” Dibble said. “Our kids are at the facility today, and they’re lifting and going to watch film. That’s been the cool thing about this group of kids. They’ve grown every week. We’ve learned lessons together, sometimes the hard way. We’re just going to go back to work. ... We talked about competing for an opportunity to be together for one more week. ... We want to stay together as long as we can.”

The Blue Raiders are the second area program to end a playoff win streak that started in 1989 this season. White Settlement Brewer did the same, defeating Azle Thursday.

Keller continues strong season, topples Arlington

Keller keeps finding a way to advance.

After securing a playoff spot with a win over Haslet Eaton in its regular season finale, Keller continued the success, defeating Arlington 35-31 in a Class 6A Division I bi-district clash. It was the program’s first playoff win since 2021.

In the area round, Keller (8-3) will face Odessa Permian (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

Arlington was aiming for its first playoff win since 2020.

Kennedale wins double overtime thriller

Kennedale certainly had an eventful Class 4A Division I bi-district game.

The Wildcats took down Dallas Carter 34-38 in double overtime. They’ll face Longview Pine Tree (8-3) in the area round at a time and place that is to be determined.

Kennedale last won a bi-district game in the 2024 season.

Summit, Richland set up local clash

Mansfield Summit and Richland both won their respective contests, setting up a high stakes clash between Fort Worth-area squads in the Class 5A Division II area round.

The Jaguars and Royals will play 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Stadium. It could be the most entertaining bout in Dallas-Fort Worth, especially considering most teams are traveling far out of the Metroplex.

The winner will advance to face DeSoto or Melissa.

Both Summit and Richland had tough bi-district challenges. Richland narrowly got past Frisco Reedy, holding on for a 39-37 victory. Summit, after earning a fourth place in an extraordinarily tough district, toppled one-seed West Mesquite 41-35 in overtime.

Mansfield Summit last won a playoff game in 2023, which was also the last time it made the postseason.

North Crowley, Mansfield Timberview dominate

North Crowley and Mansfield Timberview cruised to large victories in the Class 6A Division II and Class 5A Division II brackets, respectively.

North Crowley defeated Lake Belton 55-0, while Timberview beat Waco 77-6. In the area round, North Crowley (11-0) will face North Forney (6-4) 7 p.m. Friday at Irving’s Ellis Stadium, while Timberview will clash with Texarkana Texas (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldog Stadium.

Arlington Martin continues comeback season with thumping of Byron Nelson

Fort Worth-area football pairings: See where, when teams will play in area round

Aledo overpowers Keller Central to win first playoff game as a Class 6A school

White Settlement Brewer wins first football playoff game in 37 years

Arlington Heights hits last second field goal to eliminate Chisholm Trail