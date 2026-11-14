Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 3.5 point underdogs against the 49ers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Amanda McCoy/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The New York Giants insist that the NFC East race remain interesting, which means the second-place Dallas Cowboys can still make soft plans for a trip to the playoffs.

Thanks to the Giants gagging away a late lead against Washington Thursday night, the Cowboys can still see first place in the NFC, the only realistic path to the playoffs. The challenges for the Cowboys are many, first and foremost themselves. Thus far, they’re average and there is little indication they’re more than that.

On Sunday in Arlington, the Cowboys get the chance to prove to themselves, and you, that their ceiling is much higher than defeating a terrible Colts team on the road.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL, and are the favorites to win at AT&T Stadium. This should be an easy game to pick.

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys. Over/under: 55.5

MAC ENGEL: The Cowboys are bad at home, and the 49ers are 7-1, but only two of those wins have come away from the Bay Area. Here is the problem: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey averages 4.5 yards per rush, and the Cowboys defense has yet to prove it can stop any running back.

The Cowboys’ best chance to win is quarterback Dak Prescott has “a day.” About that ... the 49ers defense ranks third in the NFL.

There is no statistical line here that favors the Cowboys. Take the 49ers to cover, and the under.

Record against the spread: 5-4; over/under: 6-3

NICK HARRIS, Star-Telegram’s Cowboys’ reporter: What an opportunity for the Cowboys on Sunday to erase a lot of the turbulence that has plagued them so far this year. I don’t see them doing so, though. San Francisco covers with ease, but the game falls in the under.

Record against the spread: 6-3; over/under: 5-4