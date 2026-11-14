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Fort Worth-area football pairings: See where, when teams will play in area round
By Darren Lauber,12 days ago
Here are the Fort Worth area UIL area-round football pairings. See where your team is playing and check back for updates as teams finalize information.
Class 6A
DIVISION I
El Paso Pebble Hills (10-1) vs. Arlington Martin (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Liberty HS
Odessa Permian (11-0) vs. Keller (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Allen (11-0) vs. Euless Trinity (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at University of North Texas, Denton
Rockwall-Heath (6-5) vs. Waxahachie (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell HS
Rockwall (9-2) vs. Duncanville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium
DIVISION II
El Paso Eastwood (9-2) vs. Aledo (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Lowrey Field, Lubbock
Denton Guyer (9-2) vs. Dallas Lake Highlands (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium
Midland (6-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
Prosper Walnut Grove (8-3) vs. Hurst L.D. Bell (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Health Stadium, Prosper
North Forney (6-4) vs. North Crowley (11-0), 7:00 p.m. Friday at Ellis Stadium, Irving
Longview (10-1) vs. Red Oak (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium, Dallas
Class 5A
DIVISION I
El Paso Hanks (8-3) vs. FW Arlington Heights (10-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lubbock-Cooper HS
Amarillo (10-1) vs. Denton (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Wylie HS
Denton Ryan (8-2) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
White Settlement Brewer (9-2) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
Frisco Lone Star (11-0) vs. Lancaster (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium, Carrollton
Highland Park (8-3) vs. Midlothian (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie HS
Mansfield Summit (6-5) vs. NRH Richland (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington
DeSoto (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
DIVISION II
Wichita Falls Legacy (7-4) vs. Frisco (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Ford Center, Frisco
Amarillo Palo Duro (10-1) vs. Celina (8-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater HS
Argyle (10-1) vs. Abilene Wylie (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Briles Stadium, Stephenville
Anna (11-0) vs. Abilene Cooper (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coyote Stadium, Anna
Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs. Belton (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
Terrell (10-1) vs. Midlothian Heritage (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium, Mansfield
Mansfield Timberview (11-0) vs. Texarkana Texas (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler Chapel Hill HS
Brenham (11-0) vs. Hallsville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana HS
Class 4A
DIVISION I
El Paso Andress (11-0) vs. Decatur (10-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
Amarillo Randall (10-1) vs. Lake Dallas (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder HS
Springtown (6-5) vs. Amarillo West Plains (7-4), 6 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater HS
Aubrey (8-3) vs. Canyon (8-3), 6 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium, Burkburnett
Kennedale (10-1) vs. Longview Pine Tree (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana HS
Dallas Lincoln (9-2) vs. Paris (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Henderson (6-5) vs. Dallas Kimball (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Kaufman HS
Lindale (11-0) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney HS
DIVISION II
Pecos (6-5) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lowrey Field, Lubbock
Seminole (8-3) vs. Mineral Wells (9-2), 6 p.m. Thursday at San Angleo Stadium
Lubbock Liberty (11-0) vs. Monahans (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
Brock (10-1) vs. Big Spring (4-7), 7 p.m Friday at McMurry University, Abilene
Glen Rose (8-3) vs. Carthage (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Forney HS
Van Alstyne (10-1) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant HS
Sunnyvale (10-1) vs. Krum (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field, Bedford
Gilmer (9-2) vs. Sanger (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City HS