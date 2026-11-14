Brewer head coach Marte Amrine celebrates with the team after defeating Azle during the playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at Bear Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Here are the Fort Worth area UIL area-round football pairings. See where your team is playing and check back for updates as teams finalize information.

Class 6A

DIVISION I

El Paso Pebble Hills (10-1) vs. Arlington Martin (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Liberty HS

Odessa Permian (11-0) vs. Keller (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Allen (11-0) vs. Euless Trinity (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at University of North Texas, Denton

Rockwall-Heath (6-5) vs. Waxahachie (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell HS

Rockwall (9-2) vs. Duncanville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium

DIVISION II

El Paso Eastwood (9-2) vs. Aledo (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Denton Guyer (9-2) vs. Dallas Lake Highlands (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium

Midland (6-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

Prosper Walnut Grove (8-3) vs. Hurst L.D. Bell (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Children’s Health Stadium, Prosper

North Forney (6-4) vs. North Crowley (11-0), 7:00 p.m. Friday at Ellis Stadium, Irving

Longview (10-1) vs. Red Oak (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium, Dallas

Class 5A

DIVISION I

El Paso Hanks (8-3) vs. FW Arlington Heights (10-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lubbock-Cooper HS

Amarillo (10-1) vs. Denton (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Wylie HS

Denton Ryan (8-2) vs. Wolfforth Frenship (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

White Settlement Brewer (9-2) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

Frisco Lone Star (11-0) vs. Lancaster (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium, Carrollton

Highland Park (8-3) vs. Midlothian (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie HS

Mansfield Summit (6-5) vs. NRH Richland (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington

DeSoto (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Mesquite

DIVISION II

Wichita Falls Legacy (7-4) vs. Frisco (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Ford Center, Frisco

Amarillo Palo Duro (10-1) vs. Celina (8-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater HS

Argyle (10-1) vs. Abilene Wylie (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Briles Stadium, Stephenville

Anna (11-0) vs. Abilene Cooper (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coyote Stadium, Anna

Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs. Belton (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Terrell (10-1) vs. Midlothian Heritage (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium, Mansfield

Mansfield Timberview (11-0) vs. Texarkana Texas (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler Chapel Hill HS

Brenham (11-0) vs. Hallsville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana HS

Class 4A

DIVISION I

El Paso Andress (11-0) vs. Decatur (10-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

Amarillo Randall (10-1) vs. Lake Dallas (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder HS

Springtown (6-5) vs. Amarillo West Plains (7-4), 6 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater HS

Aubrey (8-3) vs. Canyon (8-3), 6 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium, Burkburnett

Kennedale (10-1) vs. Longview Pine Tree (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana HS

Dallas Lincoln (9-2) vs. Paris (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texas A&M University-Commerce

Henderson (6-5) vs. Dallas Kimball (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Kaufman HS

Lindale (11-0) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney HS

DIVISION II

Pecos (6-5) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Seminole (8-3) vs. Mineral Wells (9-2), 6 p.m. Thursday at San Angleo Stadium

Lubbock Liberty (11-0) vs. Monahans (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

Brock (10-1) vs. Big Spring (4-7), 7 p.m Friday at McMurry University, Abilene

Glen Rose (8-3) vs. Carthage (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Forney HS

Van Alstyne (10-1) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant HS

Sunnyvale (10-1) vs. Krum (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field, Bedford

Gilmer (9-2) vs. Sanger (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City HS