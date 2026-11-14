Arlington Heights running back Carson James (1) beats Brewer cornerback Jaiden Carrigan (12) to the end zone during the second half of a UIL Conference 5A D1 Bi-District playoff game between Arlington Heights and Brewer at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday Nov. 14, 2025. Bob Booth/Special to the Star-Telegram

The Arlington Heights Yellowjackets kept their second-round playoff hopes alive Friday night, driving into field-goal range in the closing seconds and hitting a go-ahead, 31-yard field goal to secure a 24-22 victory over Chisholm Trail at Farrington Field in a Class 5A Division I clash.

With the season hanging in the balance, kicker Isaiah Schuman delivered on the game’s final play to send the Yellowjackets to the next round of the postseason.

“I am so proud of these kids. They don’t quit,” Arlington Heights coach Curtis James said. “If I don’t teach them anything else, it’s don’t quit in life.”

Arlington Heights has won bi-district playoff games in consecutive seasons. The Jackets will face El Paso Hanks (8-3) in the area round at a time and place that is to be determined.

Chisholm Trail was aiming for its first playoff win in program history. Despite coming up just short, the Rangers have made the postseason in three consecutive years after never having made it before the 2024 season.

The Yellow Jackets came out firing in the opening quarter and built a two-touchdown advantage behind a balanced offensive attack. Running back Carson James opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion to give Heights an 8-0 lead.

The Rangers quickly answered when Montez Roberts caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. After the extra point, Chisholm Trail trimmed the deficit to 8-7.

Arlington Heights struck back moments later when quarterback Matthew Guerra launched a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jack Evans. The two-point attempt failed, but the Yellow Jackets extended their advantage to 14-7.

After a defensive stop on downs, Heights capitalized again. James punched in his second touchdown of the night, and the extra point pushed the lead to 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rangers refused to fold. Early in the second quarter, Chisholm Trail found the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown pass, cutting the margin to 21-14 heading into halftime.

Both defenses tightened after the break, turning the third quarter into a field-position battle. Neither offense managed to break through as tackles in the open field, strong coverage in the secondary and key stops at the line of scrimmage kept the scoreboard unchanged.

The drama reached its peak in the final minute.

Facing elimination, Chisholm Trail engineered a clutch scoring drive and Cameron House powered in the two-point conversion to give the Rangers their first lead of the contest, 22-21.

Just when the momentum appeared to have shifted completely, the Yellow jackets answered with a two-minute drill worthy of the playoff stage. Arlington Heights moved the chains and positioned Schuman for the decisive kick. He sent the Heights sideline into celebration.

“I think our guys played their hearts out,” Chisholm Trail coach Marvin Nash said. “They had a really good kicker, and he made it happen. He put the ball in the uprights. I really feel our guys gave everything they had, and I am really proud of them.”

The Rangers’ effort was made even more remarkable by the return of quarterback Keaton Rose, who battled leukemia before making his way back under the Friday Night Lights. His comeback became one of the area’s most inspiring stories, and Friday night he continued to showcase the resilience that defined his journey.

Now, the Yellow Jackets turn their attention to the next round of the playoffs.

“We are going to do everything we can to go another round,” James said. “That’s what it’s all about in the playoffs.”