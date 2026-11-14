Arlington Martin defensive end Brayden Gibbs (15) blasts Trophy Club Byron Nelson quarterback Ben Odom (10) during a Class 6A Division I bi-district game on Friday, November 13, 2026 at Glaspie Field in Arlington, Texas. Connor Easter/Arlington Martin High School/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

If you haven’t heard Arlington Martin football is back.

The Warriors had missed the playoffs the past two seasons after a string of 18-consecutive appearances in the post season. Martin got back in the groove by blasting Trophy Club Byron Nelson 45-17 in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game on Friday at Glaspie Stadium.

Martin (11-0) will move on to the area round where they will face El Paso Pebble Hills (10-1), which upset Midland Lee 39-27 on Thursday, next week.

After a lot of team bonding in the offseason the Warriors have come together to produce a season that has been like no other. Martin knocked off perennial power Aledo to end the Bearcats record 136-game district winning steak on its way to a 10-0 regular season.

It was the first undefeated season in school history dating back to 1983 when the Warriors football team took the field for the first time.

Arlington Martin tight end Ty Ingram (8) hauls in a pass against Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game on Friday, November 13, 2026 at Glaspie Field in Arlington, Texas. Connor Easter/Arlington Martin High School/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

“Yes sir, we are back,” said Martin quarterback Chase Devoll. “As you can see, we’re 11 and 0, man and it feels great. I want to give a quick shout out to every single person on my team because they all bought into our culture, and it works.”

The game was close in the first half as both teams went on long drives to open the game. Byron Nelson (5-6) took the opening kick and drove from its own 20 to the Martin 27, before losing the ball on downs.

The Warriors countered with a 13-play, 73-yard drive, but scored on a two-yard run by running back Javian Jones-Priest for a 7-0 lead with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bobcats answered with another long drive, 63 yards in 14 plays, that stalled again, but this time Jake Sartin came on and hit a 29-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 with 5:40 left in the half.

Martin scored on all three of its first-half drives. Jones-Priest ran it in again from a yard out and Gabe Guevera booted a 27-yard field goal with five seconds left before the intermission to give Martin a 17-3 lead at the break.

Arlington Martin linebacker Julian Deleora (6) takes down Trophy Club Byron Nelson quarterback Ben Odom (10) in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game on Friday, November 13, 2026 at Glaspie Field in Arlington, Texas. Connor Easter/Arlington Martin High School/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

“Turning this thing around feels great,” said Jones-Priest a senior, who finished with 140 yards rushing on 18 carries and three scores. “It all started in the off season and we just came together as a team. We’re one team now and we call ourselves the Black Team [Martin’s colors are black and silver] which means we’re all really dedicated together and to each other.”

Jones-Priest’s third TD, from six yards out, capped the Warriors’ opening drive of the second half.

Backfield mate K.J. Howell took over after that with three scores of his own. Howell started by taking a swing pass in the right flat, then turning on the jets to out race the defense 63 yards to the end zone.

“Our running game always works,” said Howell, a sophomore. “Our offensive line, they’re very good and they help us out a lot. We have a tight end that’s six foot four and he’s very efficient and very physical.

“We love our offensive line. It really comes from them.”

That all but put the game out of reach as Martin led 31-10 with 9:23 left in the third quarter. Howell added scoring runs of 22 and two yards in the fourth quarter on his way to an eight-carry, 87-yard rushing performance.

Martin didn’t really need to throw the ball much as Devoll completed eight of 10 passes for 152 yards. Sophomore running back Tre Green led Byron Nelson with 97 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Arlington Martin players Malik Mason (11) and Kellen Davis (24) celebrate during their game against Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game on Friday, November 13, 2026 at Glaspie Field in Arlington, Texas. Connor Easter/Arlington Martin High School/Courtesy to the Star-Telegram

“The run game was really working tonight mainly because our O [Offensive] line did a fantastic job,” said Devoll. “Jones-Priest and K.J. Howell did phenomenal and our receivers on the outside, great job blocking. Our defense... just you can’t go against them. They’re too dangerous.”

Bobcat quarterback Ben Odom was 17 of 21 passing for 199 yards, including a 75-yard scoring pass to Macavion Hill with 7:41 left in the game. Odom also caught a three-yard scoring pass from Nolan Hawkins on a double reverse in the third quarter.

It was the sixth year in a row that Byron Nelson has made the playoffs. The Bobcats reached the state quarterfinals in 2023, losing to Southlake Carroll.

“I’ve been here for 21 years so I’ve seen it all,” said Martin coach Chad Rives, in his fourth season as head coach. “The last two years has left a bad taste in our mouth. I’m really proud of this senior group.

“I’ve watched them since they were little, and they didn’t win consistently in seventh grade or eighth grade or ninth grade, and then obviously the last couple of years, and finally they’re like enough is enough. So to see them be able to have this success and how they bought in and decided to turn this thing back around has been really neat to see.”