Aledo quarterback Elijah Pinnick (17) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Keller Central entered a Class 6A Division II bi-district game looking its first playoff win ever.

The Chargers were tasked with 12-time state champion Aledo, an experienced program that had some growing pains in its first year in Class 6A. But ultimately, Aledo got back to its typical playoff dominance, overpowering Central for a 53-20 victory Friday at Eagle Mountain High School.

Aledo celebrates defeating Keller Central, 53-20, during the playoff game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

“Our kids came out and played extremely hard,” Aledo head coach Robby Jones said. “That’s what we expect of the Aledo Bearcats when we get to the playoffs. Coming out and just playing their tails off for four quarters, and that’s what they did.”

Aledo (8-3) will face El Paso Eastwood (8-2) or San Angelo Central (5-5) in the area round at a time and place that is to be determined.

Aledo head coach Robby Jones during the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

It’s been an up and down year for Aledo (8-3), as the Bearcats lost their 136-game district win streak to Arlington Martin, the District 3-6A champion.

The Bearcats also lost to North Crowley and Waco Midway in non-district. Playing tough Class 6A non-district games is nothing new for the program, as Aledo regularly scheduled 6A playoff staple Denton Guyer in years past. Many have questioned whether Aledo, unranked in Class 6A, can compete at the same level in Class 6A and Jones said the program is aware of it.

“We’ve been playing 6A opponents,” Jones said. “And good 6A opponents. It isn’t anything new to us. We just started the year off with one of the best teams in the state of Texas, and then you know everybody wanted to jump on our backs. ... We’ve played some really good teams, and we’re going to continue to play really good teams as we go through this playoff run.”

Aledo strong safety Cooper Hull (25) high fives the student section during the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Aledo’s offense looks more stable and consistent, compared to when the Bearcats fell to Martin. Quarterback Eli Pinnick, after serving as a backup most of the season, has taken over the offense and given the team a speedy run threat. He ran for 184 yards and two scores on 20 carries.

“I’m just ready at any given circumstance,” Pinnick said. “I’m ready for my moment to shine, and when that does come, you see what happens. ... I also know I could’ve played better.”

Aledo quarterback Elijah Pinnick (17) runs the ball down the field during the playoff game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

In all phases, the Bearcats look improved. According to Jones, the main reason for that growth has simply been getting the team healthy. Aledo was hit with a flurry of injuries early in the season.

“We’re probably as healthy as we’ve been all year,” Jones said. “We’re never going to be 100%. We’ve got six guys that are out for the season with different injuries. ... We’re starting to get some guys healthy, starting to get some guys back, and we’ve just been playing great as a team.”

Aledo celebrates defeating Keller Central, 53-20, during the playoff game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The Bearcats held a 9-point lead at the half. A 47-yard punt return from Cooper Hull, who notched his second return score in a phenomenal special teams outing, and a 23-yard field goal extended the lead.

“[Hull’s return] helped a lot,” Pinnick said. “That’s great, and I’ve got to give him praise for that. It was perfect. He balled out tonight, and we’re going to need stuff like that if we want to go to state and win.”

Aledo strong safety Cooper Hull (25) runs the ball during the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

A 14-yard score from sophomore Wyatt Dorsey gave the Bearcats a commanding 25-point, fourth-quarter lead. The defense limited Central’s offense by focusing on four-star phenom quarterback Isaiah Taylor, who threw for 231 yards and a TD while taking some hard hits from a physical Aledo defensive line.

“We were planning on getting some pressure on [Taylor],” Jones said. “Bringing at least one linebacker from time to time, and then turning our defensive front loose. Our defensive front has done a great job all year, and we’re going to lean on them for the rest of the playoffs to go make this long playoff run we’re planning on.”

Central made a late, fourth quarter push, which included a 13-yard TD strike from backup quarterback Levi Walker to Gavin Smith and an onside kick recovery, but Aledo’s Blaine Fisher crushed all hope with an interception and an 89-yard return that set up a 6-yard rushing score from running back Izzy Roberts.

Aledo head coach Robby Jones during the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The Bearcats got the scoring started at the 4:41 mark in the first quarter, set up by a Jordan Hall interception. Quarterback Eli Pinnick raced 31 yards up the middle and added another score at the start of the second quarter, this time from 15 yards out.

At that point, Central’s offense found some life. Charger running back Spencer Martin found a lane and rushed 19 yards to the end zone but Aledo took the momentum right back, as Hull started his standout special teams performance with a 96-yard kick return touchdown.

“All the other blockers over there just made a huge hole for me,” Hull said. “And I’m so thankful for that. And just all the special teams practice we do during the week is just really helpful. ... I was so happy running down the field, and I had a little bit more energy to celebrate. And right as I got to the sideline, it all just wore off, and I was just I was dead tired.”

Aledo runs out before the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

The Chargers once again retaliated quickly as Taylor found receiver Gavin Smith, who was wide open, for a 45-yard TD.

Aledo, with a 33-yard field goal, took a 23-14 lead into the half. The Bearcats’ 30-point second half set up a sizable victory.

Now, the Bearcats will turn their attention to the area round, where they’ll aim to continue what they hope is a deep playoff run.

“We’ve just got to keep stacking great weeks at practice,” Pinnick said. “We’ve got to keep being consistent and stay in the lab.”

Keller Central missed out on program history but still displayed significant growth this season. After one total win in 2023 and 2024, the Chargers went 5-5 in 2025 and followed it up with an 8-3 record and a second place finish in District 4-6A behind area power Southlake Carroll.

Keller Central defensive back Isaiah Taylor (7) tackles Aledo wide receiver Kane Lanier (8) during the playoff game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Keller Central lines up for the National Anthem before the playoff game against Aledo on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Keller Central wide receiver Gavin Smith (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the playoff game against Aledo on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Keller Central running back Spencer Martin (32) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the playoff game against Aledo on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Aledo running back Izzy Roberts (23) runs the ball during the playoff game against Keller Central on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Knight Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM