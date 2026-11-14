TCU forward Xavier Edmonds goes up for a layup against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 10, 2026, at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs defeated ULM 100-92 in double overtime. TCU Athletics/TCU Athletics

It was closer than expected, but TCU men’s basketball survived its final tune-up in non-conference play with a 76-64 win over Milwaukee on Friday night at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs will now face their first test of the season on Thursday when they host Texas A&M.

“We got to get better, we’ve got to improve,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’ve got a couple of days of practice before Thursday against A&M...we’re gonna have to figure it out and get better.”

The Horned Frogs have struggled the last two games without starting center Luke Bamgboye, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury. That’s why TCU’s addition of Saint Louis transfer Robbie Avila made waves across college basketball on Thursday.

The former Atlantic-10 Player of the Year didn’t play against the Panthers, but the Horned Frogs (4-0) could have used him as Milwaukee (2-3) put forth a spirited effort to pull off an upset three days after TCU needed double overtime to beat Louisiana-Monroe.

The first half was a battle of endurance as the teams remained in a one-possession battle most of the first 20 minutes. Neither team led by more than five points as TCU held onto a 36-33 halftime advantage. The Panthers were able to handle TCU’s blitzing style of defense, which led to Dixon making a defensive adjustment at haltime.

The move worked well as the Horned Frogs appeared well on their way to pulling away from the Panthers to start the second as forwards Xavier Edmonds and DJ Thomas dominated in the lane by scoring eight of TCU’s first 11 points as the Horned Frogs led 47-37 with 16:45 remaining.

“We went smaller, so we had four guards out there,” Dixon said. “We’re switching a little bit more on ball screens, not as aggressive on the screens and handoffs. We forced some traps that were pretty consistent throughout. We have a couple different defenses that are subtle, but can disrupt and change a team’s rhythm.”

But the Horned Frogs’ offense fell out of sync after going up double digits as they made just one field goal in over eight minutes as the Panthers cut the deficit to 53-50 with 10:03 remaining.

One major reason TCU couldn’t pull away initially was its futility from behind the arc. TCU made just three of its first 16 3-point attempts, but the Horned Frogs finally began to assert control of the game with a decisive run in the final seven minutes.

Senior guard Tanner Toolson threw down a dunk, then Edmonds made a long two-pointer and sophomore guard Gavin Sykes capped the run with a long 3-pointer to give TCU a 63-52 lead with six minutes remaining.

Senior point guard Brock Harding put the game away with a turnaround fadeaway jumper that gave TCU a 73-59 lead with 2:01 remaining. Harding finished with 13 points and seven assists. TCU only had 12 assists as a team.

“Smallest dude on the floor, but in my opinion, makes the biggest impact,” Edmonds said. “He had seven assists and the rest of the team had five. He’s just a different dude.”

Edmonds, a preseason All-Big 12 forward, led TCU with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Thomas added 15. Robinson and Sykes rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 and 11 respectively.

TCU also used a much better defensive effort to down the Panthers. Milwaukee shot 48% from the field in the first, but was held to just 34% in the second.

“Our defense in the first half, we weren’t satisfied,” Edmonds said. “We gave up too many straight line drives, a lot of back cuts. So that was disappointing. The emphasis was just coming out there and executing especially down the stretch with the last 10 minutes. It was still a fairly close game, we just tried our best to take pride in our defense.”

The Horned Frogs are undefeated, but know they’ll need to play much better against the Aggies. Led by former Horned Frog PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M has one of the nation’s best offenses, averaging 99.2 points per game.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m sure we all are,” Edmonds said. “I want to say these were just practice games, but we haven’t executed in these games to the level that we’ve wanted. I’m sure the practice intensity is going to be boosted.”