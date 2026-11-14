PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Joey Porter Jr. #25 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up to take on the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, their preparations will have the curveball of not knowing the status of multiple players in the secondary.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has already missed one game with an ankle/heel issue, is in jeopardy going into Sunday. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, Porter was able to participate in a limited capacity on Friday, as he was officially listed as questionable.

Porter’s fellow starting outside cornerback, DaRon Bland, is also questionable to play on Sunday after he popped up on the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue.

The two questionable cornerbacks add to the long list of injuries in the secondary for the Cowboys. Starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) remains on injured reserve after missing six games, and rotational safeties P.J. Locke (ruled out with concussion) and Juanyeh Thomas (ruled doubtful with hamstring) are not expected to play on Sunday. Safety Alijah Clark is also questionable with an illness that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

Also ruled out for the Cowboys include outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), running back Tyler Goodson (knee) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle). The Cowboys are expected to turn to Marist Liufau, Von Miller and Jaishawn Barham in Ezeiruaku’s absence, while Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker will get increased looks at tight end and Israel Abanikanda will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup running back.

Also questionable to play for the Cowboys is defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (calf) and rookie cornerback Devin Moore (hip), although both would need to be brought off injured reserve on Saturday to have a chance to play on Sunday.

On the good news front, wide receiver George Pickens does not carry a designation and will play after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (back/hamstring) also returned to the practice field this week and will return from a one-game absence.

After missing three games, wide receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin will return from a rib injury.

49ers to be without second-leading receiver

San Francisco also brings a fair amount of questions to the field on Sunday, as wide receiver Mike Evans will miss his third game of the season with an Achilles injury.

In additon, the 49ers carry seven players with a questionable designation: cornerback Renardo Green (back), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (rest), cornerback Nate Hobbs (adductor), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (foot), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder/neck), defensive tackle C.J. West (knee) and tackle Trent Williams (rest).

The active lists will be announced 90 minutes before Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium.