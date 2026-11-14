TCU offensive linemen celebrate with quarterback Jaden Craig after he ran for a 7-yard touchdown during the second quarter against Arizona on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

TCU football has flipped one of Fort Worth’s top recruits to its 2027 recruiting class.

AllSaints Episcopal tight end Hudson Harbuck announced on X that he was flipping his commitment from Oregon State to TCU on Friday night. Harbuck had been committed to the Beavers since June.

The Horned Frogs offered Harbuck on Tuesday and less than a week later he joined TCU’s recruiting class.

Harbuck is a TCU legacy; his father, Joshua, played offensive guard for the Horned Frogs from 1998-2002. Joshua died in 2017.

Harbuck plays on both sides of the football for All Saints. He has 14 quarterback hurries, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Harbuck also has three receptions for 12 yards.

As a junior, Harbuck produced 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Harbuck is rated the No. 105 tight end nationally and the No. 272 prospect in Texas, according to the 247Composite rankings.

Harbuck is the 20th commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, which is ranked 49th nationally and eighth in the Big 12.