TCU runs out onto the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

TCU football’s home game vs. Kansas State will still be played at 1 p.m., the Big 12 announced early Saturday morning just after midnight.

There was a possibility that kickoff would be moved after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide.

The Wildcats were among the dozens of college football teams affected by the grounding and weren’t able to fly out of Manhattan, Kansas, on Friday night. The Wildcats (4-5, 1-5) will fly out to Fort Worth early Saturday morning to face the Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on ESPNU.

The FAA lifted the ground stop around 7:30 p.m. CT, but the Wildcats were still unable to get to Fort Worth Friday night.

The Big 12 considered all options before keeping the kickoff time at its scheduled time.

The Big 12 moved kickoff times for multiple games, moving Kansas-West Virginia to 2:30 p.m., Arizona State-UCF to 4:30 p.m. and Arizona-Utah to 9:30 p.m. Baylor’s game vs. BYU was also moved to 6 p.m.

With the kickoff time settled, the focus will turn back to the game and potential travel impact on Kansas State. Both programs desperately need a win Saturday with the Wildcats in the midst of a three-game losing streak without star quarterback Avery Johnson.

TCU dropped a heartbreaker in a 29-28 loss to No. 23 Arizona last Friday and faces two top-10 opponents to close the season. The game against the Wildcats feels like a must-win if TCU wants to reach a bowl game.