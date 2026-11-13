A family is suing BeYOUtiful Beginnings childcare center in Fort Worth after their 2-year-old daughter escaped the facility and was found alone in a busy street, according to the lawsuit. Police were called to investigate, body-camera video shows. Screenshot from Fort Worth police bodycam video

A family is suing BeYOUtiful Beginnings childcare center in Fort Worth after their 2-year-old daughter allegedly escaped the facility and was found alone in a busy street. The lawsuit, filed in Tarrant County District Court, seeks more than $1 million in damages.

FULL STORY: Toddler wandered from Fort Worth daycare into traffic, lawsuit says

Here are key takeaways:

Felisha and Travae Jones say their daughter, identified as F.J., wandered from the daycare in August 2025 and was found by two Good Samaritans in the middle of Parkwood Hill Boulevard, just north of Basswood Boulevard in far northeast Fort Worth.

The parents learned their daughter was missing only when a Fort Worth police officer called them. According to the police report, staff could not say how or when the child escaped and showed no remorse after she was found.

Temperatures that day neared 100 degrees, and F.J. showed signs of heat exhaustion but was otherwise physically unharmed, the lawsuit states.

Attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm said staff failed to follow basic safety procedures, including proper headcounts and name-to-face attendance checks before, during and after playground time. “It’s Daycare 101: Don’t lose children,” he said.

State investigators with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cited the center for failing to properly supervise children and other violations. BeYOUtiful Beginnings has since passed four state inspections with zero citations.

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