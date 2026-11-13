An archive photo of DFW Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday. FortWorth

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop at U.S. airports that lasted for several hours on Friday “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The ground stop was lifted by the FAA about 7:30 Friday evening. Over 9,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X at 3:16 p.m. Central time that the ground stop was due to communication issues affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, and that FAA technicians were inspecting the issue.

The FAA said in a social media post about 4 p.m., “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

This is only the second time a nationwide ground stop has been ordered since Sept. 11, 2001. The other occurred in 2023 and was caused by a major computer outage.

Texas responders were supporting local emergency operations centers and were ready to support Texas travelers, and the state is willing to address any unmet needs, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a post on X.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said the department’s Air One helicopter was not grounded and was approved for flight in emergency police situations.

CareFlite said in a statement that its emergency medical services air teams was also operational.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said in a social media post that “we expect disruption to our schedule for the rest of the day, depending on the length of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop. It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop.”

A charter pilot from Fort Worth, Fallon Newland told the Star-Telegram that she was about to taxi out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida when she received word about the ground stop.

“THANK JESUS we were delayed about 20 minutes, because we would have been in the air when this happened if we were on time,” wrote Newland, who flies for pet-friendly charter service RetrievAir.

The passengers “were very understanding and grateful we are safe,” Newland said.