Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate and Elijah Alexander as Atticus in “The Chosen” season 5. Prime Video

Andrew James Allen has come to understand Pontius Pilate.

The 39-year-old Washington native has portrayed the character for the last few years on “The Chosen,” which returns for its sixth season via Prime Video on Sunday, Nov. 15. This season follows the final 24 hours of Jesus’ life before he’s crucified.

Playing this character has opened Allen’s eyes to Pontius’ humanity.

“He was a real person, and we really fleshed him out,” Allen said.

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Ahead of the show’s return, Allen spoke to the Star-Telegram about this season.

The conversation delved into getting into the headspace of this character and what he’ll personally take from this experience. He also shares insights into making this show in North Texas.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Star-Telegram: Take me back to the beginning, how do you prepare for a season of this show?

Andrew James Allen: It’s a lot of dialogue to learn, in the best way. It’s the best writing, really, the guys on the show do such a good job. Thankfully, when you’ve been with a character for a few years it becomes a little easier to step into him. The prep is sort of just in being present, right? I think also I got myself into a bit of a difficult headspace before I shot, subconsciously maybe, because [Pontius Pilate] is in such a bad place. Hopefully that helped a little bit.

S-T: The more time you spend with this character, is it easier to get into that headspace?

AJA: I mean, it does take a little time because we’re both very different. But thankfully I like him a lot, so it’s a joy to kind of step into someone so flamboyant. A little petulant and ridiculous, but also suffering greatly. That’s what’s so great about playing him is there’s so many different layers. I really do enjoy it.

S-T: The framing of this season is the last 24 hours of Jesus’ life before he’s crucified. I’m curious what you first thought of that device and playing such a small chapter of someone’s life compared to a week or month like in years past?

AJA: Yeah, season 5 was a week and season 6 is just one day. I didn’t know what to expect, but I think it plays really well. It’s interesting because you do have to be very aware of every scene that you’re shooting and what happened just before it, because it’s under such a tight timeline. You want to make sure that the emotions are all tied together and strung together in a way that’s consistent. That’s a little bit of a challenge. But it was really not too different. I think it turned out well, hopefully.

Andrew James Allen attends an advance screening of "The Chosen" on Nov. 8, 2026, in Burbank, Calif. Savion Washington/Getty Images for Prime Video

S-T: You mentioned having to carry that emotionality over one day, but I’m curious about other continuity things since you filmed this over several months. Do you have a hair clipper with the same setting on it? How do you track those kinds of things?

AJA: Yeah, there are people whose whole job is making sure the continuity is right. The way that we shot my character, though, was we actually shoot it in a block. They pile all of my scenes into one week. That makes it little easier … but actually this season was a little different. I shot in the very beginning, I was on day one, and then I was somewhere in the middle of the shoot. You try to make sure you show up looking the same. But, yeah, hopefully we did OK [laughs].

S-T: This show is primarily made in North Texas, down in Midlothian. I’ve been to the facility and it’s impressive. What’s it been like to make the show here?

AJA: Yeah, it is a great facility and Texas is beautiful. I had not really spent any time in Texas before this, and I didn’t know what I was going to think of it. I’ve grown up pretty much in LA, I’m originally from Seattle, so I’m really a West Coast boy. But yeah, I really like Texas. The sky is so beautiful. I love Fort Worth, I go to Fort Worth on days off and just hang out. I go to the Stockyards and that hotel at the end of the street, the Drover? Super beautiful. Waxahachie is so charming. I think Texas is kind of great, actually, I didn’t expect to like it so much.

S-T: Have you gotten used to the Texas weather? It can be quite hot.

AJA: Yeah, well, LA is hot too. But, I mean, it does get hot there. You guys have air conditioning everywhere, so that helps. In LA, we have a fair amount of it, my place doesn’t have it because it’s an old building. I appreciate your air conditioning [laughs].

S-T: Last thing for you: What’s one thing you’ll take from this season?

AJA: I think playing Pontius has just really opened my eyes to his humanity. That he’s not just some flinty stoic figure in the background that comes in for one scene and washes his hand. He was a real person, and we really fleshed him out. I just learned so much about him as a character, and I’ve really grown to like him and have so much empathy for what he went through. I hope audiences learn that, too.

“The Chosen” season 6 premieres Nov. 15 on Prime Video.