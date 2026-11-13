Knowing the difference between a frost and a freeze can help save your plants and your pipes. Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus

It's going to be below 60 degrees - stay calm, everything will be okay!

A cold front is moving across the region this weekend with temperatures expected in the 30s and 40s in many areas. But that’s no reason to panic. Put on some layers, check your faucets and if you're in Florida, beware of falling reptiles.

Living in a warm climate can make you less prepared for cold weather, and less aware of what low temperatures even mean. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures from 38 to 42 degrees can lead to patchy frost, 33 to 37 degrees can cause areas of frost and 32 degrees and below can lead to widespread frost frozen conditions.

Keep an eye on your local weather forecast and follow these tips to make sure you're prepared for cold weather.

Safeguard pets

Make sure all pets are indoors during a cold spell, whether that's inside the house or in a garage. (If they are in a garage, make sure that they have a warm, dry shelter that is free from drafts.)

Protect plants from frost

Southern porches, yards and patios are often filled with greenery - whether grown intentionally or not. If a freeze is forecast, you'll want to protect your outdoor plants from cold injury. The best and easiest way to do this is to simply move them indoors, but that may not be possible if you have limited space or very heavy planters.

If your plants are outdoors, University of Florida's extension office recommends draping them loosely with lightweight fabric or plastic covers so that the cover touches the ground, which will help trap heat. You can also wrap sheets or blankets around the containers for extra insulation. This might seem counterintuitive, but watering your plants before a freeze will help them retain heat from the soil.

Preserve your plumbing

As water freezes, it will expand, which can cause the pipes in your house to explode-every homeowner's nightmare. The American Red Cross recommends letting at least one faucet drip on very cold nights. (Aim for a slow and steady drip every few seconds.) To help warm air circulate near pipes, keep your kitchen and bathroom doors open.

Layer clothing

If you do have to go out into freezing temperatures, the Red Cross suggests wearing layers of loose clothing with a coat, hat, gloves and water-resistant boots, if needed. This is not a time for flip-flops - but this is the South, so you may be back to wearing them again next week.

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