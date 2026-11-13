Teriyaki chicken is the most popular dish at Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian food chain. Mo’ Bettahs courtesy photo

Something great, excellent and the best is now open in Euless.

That’s exactly what its name means. Mo’Bettahs, a Hawaiian expression for something great, excellent and the best, opened Friday, serving teriyaki, katsu chicken, shrimp tempura with white rice and macaroni salad.

The chain was founded in Utah by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, who grew up in O‘ahu, eating what is now on their menu. Over the last 18 years, Mo’Bettahs has grown to over 80 locations in Utah, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Minnesota and Indiana.

There are already restaurants in the Alliance area of Fort Worth, Burleson, Hurst and Mansfield. Here’s what to know about the Euless location.

Mo’Bettahs’ menu

Mo’Bettahs’ menu consists of plates with a choice of protein served with white rice and macaroni salad.

Their most popular entree is chicken teriyaki. But they also have teriyaki steak, a boneless chicken thigh, kalua pork, crispy katsu chicken and shrimp tempura.

For Spam musubi lovers, they have those salty-sweet treats, along with pork egg rolls. And to satisfy a sweet tooth, there is mango guava cheesecake or cookies.

In true Hawaiian fashion, there are also Hawaiian Sun tropical fruit juices and POG — passion fruit, orange and guava juice.

Unlike other Hawaiian takeout chains, Mo’Bettahs serves Spam musubis. Mo’ Bettahs courtesy photo

Mo’ Bettahs in Euless

Mo’Bettahs opened the doors to Euless on Nov. 13. at 2701 Hwy. 121, Suite 100.

Its hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Sundays.