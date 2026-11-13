Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint from a southeast Fort Worth parking lot on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Officials believe the suspect is missing his left hand. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4377. Fort Worth Police Department via Facebook

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who stole a car at gunpoint from a southeast Fort Worth parking lot on Tuesday night.

A child waiting for his mother outside the Dollar Tree at 4217 E. Lancaster Ave. was approached by a man wearing a black hoodie and mask, police said in a Facebook post Friday. The suspect, who was apparently missing his left hand, knocked on the driver’s window with a gun and demanded the victim open the door.

The man pointed his gun at the child and made him get out, according to the post. The suspect then took the car, but wrecked it in the 2200 block of Miller Avenue. He fled the area on foot and was last seen heading east on Ramey Avenue and then south on Pate Street, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a medical mask and is believed to be a man in his mid-20s, officials said in the post. His left hand was apparently missing and may be wrapped in a bandage.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the carjacking is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4377.

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