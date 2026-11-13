A 26-year-old suspect was arrested after several people were injured Friday, Nov. 13, in a fight that began as a domestic disturbance in North Richland Hills, police say. Courtesy: Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives

A 26-year-old Dallas man was arrested after several people were injured in a fight that began as a domestic disturbance Friday in North Richland Hills, police said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Bedford Euless Road about 11 a.m. after someone reported a disturbance between a woman and her ex-boyfriend. Police were told that one of the individuals involved had a weapon, according to the release.

“Officers responded to the scene and located several people with injuries sustained from a physical altercation,” police said in the release.

The 26-year-old suspect had a gun, according to the release, but police didn’t say if it had been fired. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other individuals were treated at the scene and released.

Police said they won’t publicly identify the suspect or the charges against him until he’s had the chance to see a judge. Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

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