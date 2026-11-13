Wayne Atchley, vice president for regional campuses at the University of Texas at Arlington, explains the design of the campus for UTA West prior to a press conference announcing academic programming on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at the site of UTA West in Fort Worth. Amanda McCoy

The newly-unveiled degree programs offered by University of Texas at Arlington West will focus on high-demand fields as an “investment in the future of this region,” said Wayne Atchley, UTA’s vice president of regional campuses.

UTA West is the newest regional campus in the UT system and sits at the convergence of Interstates 20 and 30 on the Parker County and Tarrant County border. It’s set to welcome its first class of students in fall 2028. The first and only building so far broke ground in March.

Archie Holmes, acting president for the University of Texas at Arlington, left, speaks during a press conference on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at the site of UTA West in Fort Worth. Amanda McCoy

Construction of the first UTA West campus building continues on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Fort Worth. Amanda McCoy

Few areas in Texas are growing as rapidly as this one, UTA Acting President Archie Holmes Jr. said.

Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain, who represents the area, said there are new rooftops and buildings every couple of weeks, bringing new families, businesses and opportunities. UTA will be the “economic engine” for the rapidly growing area, Crain said.

“This UTA West campus will be part of the infrastructure that we’re building out here,” he said. “I’m glad that when y’all looked at this, you looked at the educational opportunities that didn’t necessarily exist in this west part of Fort Worth, east part of Parker County, as the region continues to grow.”

Holmes said the students who will study on the new campus will likely be the first of their families to go to college. They will also stay in the area to grow their careers and families, Holmes said.

“[UTA West] represents an investment in the future of this region, in the people who call it home, and in the generations of students who will benefit from having access to a world-class R1 research university right here in Western Tarrant and Parker counties,” Atchley said.

There will be undergraduate and graduate programs available. They include business, accounting, finance, cybersecurity, information systems, engineering management, construction management, nursing, public health, and social work.