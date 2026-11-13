The crux of the new Emanuel Nine Memorial in Charleston, SC is the marble Fountain of Grace, inscribed with the names of the Emanuel Nine. Photo: Joshua Parks

A little more than 11 years after nine African American worshippers were killed during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, a memorial honoring their memory and the five survivors will open to the public on Saturday, November 14.

At the heart of the Emanuel Nine Memorial is the Memorial Courtyard, where the marble Fountain of Grace is embraced by two Fellowship Benches on either side. With the names of the Emanuel Nine inlaid around its edges, the Fountain of Grace rises from the ground - symbolizing "new life," according to the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation - with water flowing from a central cross that spills over the monument.

The two long, arc-shaped Fellowship Benches, constructed from Danby marble, flank the Fountain of Grace, providing a place for the community and visitors to sit in remembrance. The Memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the same designer behind the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. Deona Smith, executive director of the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation, said during a media preview that the memorial was intentionally designed to "welcome people into the space," with the Fellowship Benches - which people say resemble angel's wings - providing a communal area that envelops the Fountain of Grace.

The wrought iron gates at the Memorial entrance were designed by Carleton Simmons, nephew of renowned Charleston master blacksmith Phillip Simmons, and fabricated by Robert Thomas. Photo: Joshua Parks

The final piece of the Memorial is the Survivors' Garden, which will open on a future date on the other side of the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church, with five trees and six stone benches honoring the five survivors and the congregation. The church, founded in 1816, is one of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal churches in the Southern United States.

Also in the works is a museum, to open across the street from the memorial, that will exhibit historical church artifacts on the first floor. The second floor will display the many items left at or sent to the historic church in remembrance of the Emanuel 9 and affected community, including cards, letters, quilts and other works of art made in their memory.

Mourners embrace in front of a makeshift shrine shortly after the June 17, 2015 killings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC. Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

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