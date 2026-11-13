A rib-eye at Bricks and Horses in the Bowie House, Auberge Collection hotel, in Fort Worth. Noe DeWitt/Handout photo

Bricks and Horses welcomes chef Ty Thaxton as executive chef from California to Fort Worth. Fitting for the Bowie House, the sophisticated hotel along Camp Bowie Boulevard that now has two Michelin keys.

Thaxton served as executive chef at Hyatt’s 500-acre Carmel Valley Ranch with three restaurants. Before that, he served as executive chef for the fine dining Mar y Sol Cocina Latina in Dallas, which permanently closed in August.

He plans to introduce his own perspective to the menu but also preserve the restaurant’s current traditions. Bricks and Horses is a steakhouse that sources locally raised beef with experiences like table-side carving and revolving pie cart. It also does lunch with crab cakes and breakfast and brunch with a Cajun chicken-and-waffle.

The bar area in the lobby at the Bowie House hotel in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Chris Torres/Star-Telegram archives

Thaxton’s hotel-restaurant expertise also includes Capella Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas and multiple Ritz-Carlton properties. He was named a Top 50 Chef in Mexico in the Amar Gastronomy Guide.

His Dallas restaurant experience includes Sixty Vines in the Crescent Hotel, Te Deseo Cocina Latina with the rooftop bar and Crown Block steakhouse in the Reunion Tower.

Bricks and Horses will remain open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Bricks and Horses is located at the Bowie House Auberge Collection at 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth. Breakfast is from 7:30 to 10 a.m., lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. and weekend brunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.