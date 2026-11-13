PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A fork in the road awaits at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Not to be hyperbolic, but this is the biggest game of not only the 2026 Dallas Cowboys season, but the entire Brian Schottenheimer era, without a shadow of a doubt.

After a first half of the season that has been plagued with the turbulence of inconsistencies and bad losses against lowly conference opponents, an opportunity awaits for the Cowboys (4-5) against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers (7-1) to stabilize the plane for its descent into the back half of the year.

For a team that was never shy about its Super Bowl expectations as far back as the start of training camp, a win against a team that has stood in its way of conference success for the better part of the past decade can be the morale- and confidence-booster that is needed to get the entire program back on track. That opportunity is not lost on the Cowboys’ locker room.

“It would prove us right and how we think of ourselves throughout this building,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said about what a win could do. “A lot of people would be shocked, obviously, because of the records and things that have happened leading up to this game. For us, we know we haven’t played our best game. We got to go out there and do that. If we play complementary football, our defense gets stops and our offense scores the ball, we’ll have a different conversation.”

Cowboys need their best game

You can look at the 49ers’ record, or the career-best performance of quarterback Brock Purdy this season, or the array of weaponry in running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, or the top-tier defense. Any of those things could be enough to power San Francisco to a win.

And against a Cowboys team that has struggled with much worse opponents over the past two weeks, even the 49ers don’t need their best game to come out of AT&T Stadium with a win. The Cowboys will, though.

“It won’t be easy. They’re a really good team,” Schottenheimer said. “Those are big, big, big momentum boosts, and it’s one we’re preparing very diligently for. You look at these guys across the board on offense and defense, they’re top-six in every category. They got some really good players. We’re going to have to play really well.”

Despite the inconsistencies, the Cowboys do have advantages going into this matchup. Despite San Francisco bringing a defensive front that is built to rush the passer, the group has put together just 15 sacks (28th in the NFL) while Dak Prescott has been brought down just 14 times this year (eighth-fewest in the NFL).

On third down, the Cowboys’ offense has been much better than it was a year ago, converting on 45.3% of its chances (fifth in the NFL), while the San Francisco defense has allowed conversions on 40.1% of its chances (18th in the NFL).

Dallas will need to capitalize on its strong suits. In addition to third down and red zone success, the Cowboys’ offense is sixth in points per game (27.3) and third in red zone touchdown percentage (71.4%). Dallas also sports one of the league’s best special teams units, with the best kickoff return coverage in the league and 11th in kickoff return yards.

But the advantages for the opposing sideline, sheesh.

For one, the Cowboys have not beaten an NFC opponent not in their own division since the start of last year (0-8-1), and they have only attained one win against a team with a winning record in the same time span. In this history of the matchup, San Francisco has won four consecutive games dating back to the 2022 wild-card playoff win at AT&T Stadium.

“We’re trying to win consecutive victories. Good teams go on runs,” defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. “Certainly, there’s history behind this matchup, we all acknowledge that. We respect that. At the end of the day, it’s a really good football team that’s coming in. We’re giving them the respect they deserve just like any other opponent, but we’re focused on ourselves and what we need to do to win the game.”

The 49ers’ offense is third in points per game (29.4), sixth in yards per game (376.8), first in fewest sacks allowed (eight), second in third down conversion rate (51.7%) and first in red zone touchdown percentage (84.6)%. Against a Cowboys defense that, while improving, is still well below average, simply put, they have to play the perfect game and some things are just going to have to roll their way.

The challenge doesn’t end there. The 49ers’ defense, led by all-world linebacker Fred Warner, lurks on the other side of the ball. The unit is sixth in points allowed per game (19.5), third in yards allowed per game (291.9) and ninth in red zone touchdown percentage allowed (48%).

For the Cowboys to have a chance, the offense will have to score a lot, and the defense will need to find some timely stops. One mistake, and the game can get away from them before it ever gets going.

“That’s the main thing we’re focusing on,” defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Not beating ourselves and executing to pull out a win.”

What a win could do for the Cowboys

Let’s say the Cowboys come out of Sunday with a victory to move to 5-5. The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles await in the next 10 days as beatable opponents, then Dallas gets the advantage of playing just one game in the following 23 days.

It’s a luxury built into the Cowboys’ schedule as a by-product of the rigorous travel schedule that the team had early in the year.

A win puts them squarely into the mix of the division race, squarely in the mix for a playoff spot and firmly in the conversation of a small group of teams that are still capable of beating elite opponents on any given day. Obviously, the flip side of that is that the Cowboys have also showed they are capable of losing to any opponent on any given day.

“Confidence breeds success, and success breeds confidence,” rookie defensive back Caleb Downs said. “Winning fuels confidence, and when you’re confident, you play better on the field. I think everybody is just trying to do that at a high level this week.”

The Cowboys’ season has been a roller coaster to this point. Sunday can either be the springboard for a successful finish to the year, or it will be a continuation of the bad soap opera that everyone has experienced for three seasons in Dallas.

The fate of the season, the Brian Schottenheimer era, and the window of opportunity for the whole franchise faces its biggest day on Sunday afternoon — whether you believe in the hyperbole or not.

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 Cowboys 27, Indianapolis 23

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 Arizona 29, TCU 28

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 North Texas 52, Rice 23

Nov. 14 at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 Ottawa (Arizona) 33, Texas Wesleyan 14

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 Sacramento 115, Mavericks 100

Nov. 4 San Antonio 112, Mavericks 111

Nov. 6 Mavericks 112, Utah 100

Nov. 8 Mavericks 130, Brooklyn 93

Nov. 9 Mavericks 125, Indiana 122

Nov. 12 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+, NBATV

Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 15 at Boston, 5 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 18 vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 21 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 22 at Utah, 6 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 TCU 98, Lindenwood 59

Nov. 6 TCU 106, Southern 54

Nov. 10 TCU 100, Louisiana-Monroe 92 (2OT)

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Players Era Championship, Nov. 24-28 at Las Vegas

Nov. 24 vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 26 vs. Creighton/Michigan, TBD

Nov. 27 vs. TBD, TBD

Nov. 28 Championship game, TBD

Nov. 3 TCU 99, Oral Roberts 43

Nov. 5 TCU 96, Le Moyne 41

Nov. 8 TCU 89, Tarleton State 42

Nov. 10 TCU 78, Iona 53

Nov. 12 TCU 106, Southeastern Louisiana 47

Nov. 15 vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 18 vs. UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 22 vs. Utah State (at Dickies Arena), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 27-28 at Fort Myers, Fla.

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Ion

Nov. 28 vs. Mississippi State, 10 a.m., Ion

Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 Stars 6, Washington 5

Nov. 5 Columbus 2, Stars 1 (SO)

Nov. 7 Stars 4, San Jose 3

Nov. 12 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 15 vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 17 at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Nov. 19 at Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

First-round playoff series (best-of-3)

Nov. 21 Game 1: vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Apple TV

Nov. 28 Game 2: at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV

Dec. 2 Game 3 (if necessary): vs. Portland, TBA, Apple TV

Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

Cowboys ▶TCU Football ▶North Texas Football ▶Texas Wesleyan Football ▶Mavericks ▶TCU Men's Basketball ▶TCU Women's Basketball ▶Stars ▶FC Dallas ▶Texas Motor Speedway ▶