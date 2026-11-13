TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer celebrates after his 6-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter against Arizona on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images

Welcome back to the latest edition of Three Reasons Why, as TCU football hits the final stretch of the regular season.

The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) are coming off an agonizing 29-28 loss to No. 23 Arizona last Friday, but have no time to focus on the past with Kansas State (4-5, 1-5) rolling into Amon G. Carter Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

The Wildcats are also struggling this season, coming off a 66-28 defeat to No. 25 Oklahoma State. But Kansas State still can’t be overlooked, as TCU has lost the last three matchups with the Wildcats, including a 41-28 loss in Manhattan last season.

With two of the Horned Frogs’ final three games against top-10 opponents in Utah and Texas Tech, Saturday feels like a must-win if TCU hopes to win two of its last three games to reach a bowl.

Here are three reasons why TCU will snap its losing streak against Kansas State, or continue its struggles against the Wildcats:

Three reasons why TCU will defeat Kansas State

1. No Avery Johnson: The Wildcats’ season was derailed with an injury to star quarterback Avery Johnson against Kansas on Oct. 17. The Wildcats were 4-2 after Johnson led them to a win over the rival Jayhawks, but Kansas State has lost three straight since he went down, including an ugly overtime loss to Colorado. Not only is Johnson out, but Kansas State’s top backup Jacob Knuth was also ruled out for Saturday.

TCU will be facing a third- or even fourth-string quarterback on Saturday. It’s essential to not allow Blake Barnett or Dillon Duff to get comfortable.

2. The return of Payne: TCU’s run game has struggled this season even when every running back has been available, but the absence of Jeremy Payne only made matters worse in recent weeks. After missing three games, Payne is slated to make his return Saturday, as he’s not listed on the Big 12 player availability report. Payne is TCU’s leading rusher with 429 yards and two touchdowns.

He hasn’t been able to show off his talent due to TCU’s offensive line struggles, but this could be an ideal matchup for Payne with Kansas State ranking 15th in the Big 12 in rushing defense (172.4 yards allowed per game). TCU needs Payne to be a difference-maker.

3. Defense sets the tone: Even if Johnson were healthy, TCU’s best path to victory involves another dominant showing by its defense. The Horned Frogs are coming off of allowing a season-high 29 points against Arizona, but that came against one of the best quarterbacks in the country, with Noah Fifita throwing for 313 yards. The challenge under center should be less daunting, but that doesn’t mean TCU’s defense can ease up the pressure.

TCU has scored a defensive touchdown in consecutive games, and adding a third straight could be the key to victory.

Three reasons Kansas State will upset TCU

1. Historical dominance: Many of the players on Kansas State’s roster don’t know what it feels like to lose to TCU, with the Wildcats having won three straight dating back to 2022. It’s easy to say the past doesn’t matter, but just look at what TCU has done to Baylor over the past decade. Whether the Horned Frogs were elite or hovering around .500, they usually find ways to beat the Bears. The same applies for the Wildcats. The mental edge Kansas State has can’t be overlooked.

2. Special edge rusher: If there’s one type of player TCU has struggled with this season, it's been against quality edge rushers. The Wildcats have one of the best in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State transfer Wendell Gregory. Voted Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and third-team All-Big 12 last season, Gregory was massive transfer portal pick up for Kansas State. He’s been the best player on defense with a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Wildcats also have two more quality edge rusher in Jayden Bryant and Jordan Allen

TCU’s offensive line has shown improvement, but the unit can’t take a step back against Kansas State’s defensive front.

3. More disciplined: Kansas State may be struggling, but it’s not because of a lack of discipline. The Wildcats rank first in the Big 12 in fewest penalties and few penalties yards per game. TCU ranks 14th in total penalties and penalty yardage per game. The Horned Frogs have shown a tendency of self-destructing with penalties, especially on offense. Down to its third quarterback, Kansas State will likely need some help from TCU to keep it close. Can the Horned Frogs play a clean game in all three phases?

Prediction

TCU defeats Kansas State 27-17

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 Cowboys 27, Indianapolis 23

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 Arizona 29, TCU 28

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 North Texas 52, Rice 23

Nov. 14 at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 Ottawa (Arizona) 33, Texas Wesleyan 14

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 Sacramento 115, Mavericks 100

Nov. 4 San Antonio 112, Mavericks 111

Nov. 6 Mavericks 112, Utah 100

Nov. 8 Mavericks 130, Brooklyn 93

Nov. 9 Mavericks 125, Indiana 122

Nov. 12 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+, NBATV

Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 15 at Boston, 5 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 18 vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 21 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 22 at Utah, 6 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 TCU 98, Lindenwood 59

Nov. 6 TCU 106, Southern 54

Nov. 10 TCU 100, Louisiana-Monroe 92 (2OT)

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Players Era Championship, Nov. 24-28 at Las Vegas

Nov. 24 vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 26 vs. Creighton/Michigan, TBD

Nov. 27 vs. TBD, TBD

Nov. 28 Championship game, TBD

Nov. 3 TCU 99, Oral Roberts 43

Nov. 5 TCU 96, Le Moyne 41

Nov. 8 TCU 89, Tarleton State 42

Nov. 10 TCU 78, Iona 53

Nov. 12 TCU 106, Southeastern Louisiana 47

Nov. 15 vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 18 vs. UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 22 vs. Utah State (at Dickies Arena), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 27-28 at Fort Myers, Fla.

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Ion

Nov. 28 vs. Mississippi State, 10 a.m., Ion

Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 Stars 6, Washington 5

Nov. 5 Columbus 2, Stars 1 (SO)

Nov. 7 Stars 4, San Jose 3

Nov. 12 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 15 vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 17 at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Nov. 19 at Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

First-round playoff series (best-of-3)

Nov. 21 Game 1: vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Apple TV

Nov. 28 Game 2: at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV

Dec. 2 Game 3 (if necessary): vs. Portland, TBA, Apple TV

Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

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