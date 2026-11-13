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Fort Worth
Southeast Loop 820 in Fort Worth now open after early morning crash
By Harriet Ramos,7 days ago
The southbound lanes of Southeast Loop 820 were closed at Berry Street in east Fort Worth early Friday due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler, officials said.
The Texas Department of Transportation posted about the crash at 6:40 a.m. and said drivers should expect delays in the area. The highway reopened about 7:30 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the area about 6:10 a.m. after someone reported an accident between a blue Dodge Ram pickup and an 18-wheeler, according to the 911 call sheet.
Police said no fatalities or major injuries were reported.🚨 More breaking news:
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