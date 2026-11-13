The southbound lanes of Southeast Loop 820 were closed at Berry Street in Fort Worth early Friday, Nov. 13, due to an accident between a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler, officials say.

The southbound lanes of Southeast Loop 820 were closed at Berry Street in east Fort Worth early Friday due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler, officials said.

The Texas Department of Transportation posted about the crash at 6:40 a.m. and said drivers should expect delays in the area. The highway reopened about 7:30 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 6:10 a.m. after someone reported an accident between a blue Dodge Ram pickup and an 18-wheeler, according to the 911 call sheet.

Police said no fatalities or major injuries were reported.

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