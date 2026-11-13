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Fort Worth
Brothers convicted in Fort Worth cattle investment scam. Here's what to know
By Harriet Ramos,4 days ago
Two brothers tied to Fort Worth-based Agridime LLC were convicted by a federal jury for running a $240 million cattle investment Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 2,200 investors across the country. The case grew out of a wider federal indictment of five company employees accused of faking records and paying themselves millions.
FULL STORY: Brothers convicted by jury in $240 million Fort Worth cattle investment scam
Here are key takeaways:
- Joshua Link and Jason Link were convicted Nov. 10 of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering after prosecutors said they misused investor money to buy a nearly $1.5 million barndominium in Herrington, Kansas, and a $25,000 Hummer H2. Sentencing is set for March 4, 2027.
- Five Agridime employees were indicted Feb. 11 in a $240 million cattle contract fraud scheme that drew in more than 2,200 victims nationwide, including ranchers and feedlots. Joshua Link, Agridime’s executive director, was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List until his arrest in March.
- The other defendants — Jed Wood of Fort Worth; Royana Thomas of Arlington; Tia Link of Smithton, Missouri; and Taylor Bang of Kildeer, North Dakota — pleaded guilty before the trial to fraud and money laundering charges.
- Court documents detail how the defendants paid themselves seven-figure salaries and falsified records, including issuing duplicate cattle ID tags and altering sales dates to evade cease and desist orders from Arizona and North Dakota regulators.
- Joshua Link defended the company on Facebook earlier this year, writing that “every person within Agridime acted in complete good faith.”
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.