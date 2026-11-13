Two brothers associated with the Fort Worth-based company Agridime LLC were convicted Tuesday, Nov. 10, for their role in a multi-million dollar scheme that defrauded cattle contract investors across the nation. The brothers used the money for luxury personal purchases, which included paying nearly $1.5 million for the construction of the pictured luxury barndominium in Herrington, Kansas, federal authorities said. U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas

Two brothers tied to Fort Worth-based Agridime LLC were convicted by a federal jury for running a $240 million cattle investment Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 2,200 investors across the country. The case grew out of a wider federal indictment of five company employees accused of faking records and paying themselves millions.

FULL STORY: Brothers convicted by jury in $240 million Fort Worth cattle investment scam

Here are key takeaways:

Joshua Link and Jason Link were convicted Nov. 10 of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering after prosecutors said they misused investor money to buy a nearly $1.5 million barndominium in Herrington, Kansas, and a $25,000 Hummer H2. Sentencing is set for March 4, 2027.

Five Agridime employees were indicted Feb. 11 in a $240 million cattle contract fraud scheme that drew in more than 2,200 victims nationwide, including ranchers and feedlots. Joshua Link, Agridime’s executive director, was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List until his arrest in March.

The other defendants — Jed Wood of Fort Worth; Royana Thomas of Arlington; Tia Link of Smithton, Missouri; and Taylor Bang of Kildeer, North Dakota — pleaded guilty before the trial to fraud and money laundering charges.

Court documents detail how the defendants paid themselves seven-figure salaries and falsified records, including issuing duplicate cattle ID tags and altering sales dates to evade cease and desist orders from Arizona and North Dakota regulators.

Joshua Link defended the company on Facebook earlier this year, writing that “every person within Agridime acted in complete good faith.”

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.