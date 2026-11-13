“We turned it into a real competition, and I can’t wait for you to see the creative, ridiculous ways they tried to hide me in plain sight,” Shaquille O'Neal said. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Shaquille O’Neal is hiding around Dallas.

That’s the premise of a new series from ABC and ESPN called “Can You Hide… Shaq?” that sees eight contestants trying to hide the 7-foot-1-inch NBA legend. Actor and comedian Nicole Byer is hosting the series, which premieres Dec. 3.

Contestants have to hide Shaq in plain sight across Dallas for a shot at a grand prize.

“I’m 7-foot-1. I’m not exactly easy to miss,” O’Neal said in a news release. “I love meeting people wherever I go, but for years I’ve always wondered, could somebody actually make me disappear? Well, we finally decided to put it to the test. We turned it into a real competition, and I can’t wait for you to see the creative, ridiculous ways they tried to hide me in plain sight. The stakes are high, and so is the prize. But you know me, we’re gonna have some fun along the way.”

🎬 In case you missed it:◽️

“Can You Hide… Shaq?” was filmed across Dallas, including at Reunion Tower, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and more.

The series will premiere two episodes Dec. 3 on ABC and the ESPN app, followed by two more on Dec. 10. Episodes will be available next day on Hulu.

O’Neal lives in North Texas and has been spotted numerous times around the region.