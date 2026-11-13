TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) jumps over West Virginia cornerback Geimere Latimer II (1) as he runs the ball during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Before TCU’s Kari Ashley became one of the nation’s best tight ends, his football career was almost over before it truly started.

Back in 2023, Ashley began his career at Georgia Tech playing out of position as a linebacker and defensive end. Ashley didn’t record a stat in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, then he was medically disqualified due to Georgia Tech finding a bulging disk and stress fracture in his back.

It was devastating news, but Ashley wouldn’t let it deter him from pursuing his dreams. Ashley’s story represents the beauty of college football, as he went from thinking his career was over to leading all tight ends nationally in receiving yards.

It’s a testament to Ashley’s belief in himself and also TCU’s player personnel department for how it found one of the best-kept secrets in college football.

A lot has gone wrong for TCU this season, but as the Horned Frogs prepare to host Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU, the program can take solace in knowing it has one of the unique weapons in college football. It just took a little digging to find him.

Betting on himself

After spending two seasons with Georgia Tech, Ashley eventually ended up at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. He was a relative unknown on the junior college scene, but that would change quickly.

Finally, back playing his position of choice, Ashley became a JUCO All-American after he finished his lone season with 28 receptions, 412 yards and a touchdown. Ashley racked up over a dozen FBS offers as he finished the recruiting cycle ranked the No. 3 JUCO tight end.

The experience at Navarro was rewarding on a personal level for Ashley.

“It was great feeling because once I left Georgia Tech I was in a bad state of mind,” Ashley said. “So me going to JUCO and making first-team All-American just boosted my confidence a little more.”

While dozens of programs began to recruit Ashley at Navarro, he landed only one offer from a Power Four conference program, and that came from TCU.

The player personnel department in Fort Worth has had a lot of success finding stars who are floating under the radar at smaller schools like former star cornerback Josh Newton, who was a Louisiana-Monroe transfer, or current standout wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who previously played at Idaho.

But finding Ashley might be the biggest scouting success yet.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) runs the ball during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

“We were really one of the few schools that saw him,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said. “Just was really raw, still pretty raw as a player. He hadn’t had a ton of experience playing tight end. But we just thought he was really athletic and a guy that we thought could carve a role out for himself.”

Dykes and the staff sold Ashley on being the next Savion Williams. Williams and Ashley are nearly identical from a physical standpoint. Ashley is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds while Williams is listed at 6-4, 222 pounds. Both have a rare blend of size, speed and power. Both players were also raw in terms of their route running.

Williams had his breakout season at TCU in 2024 when his versatility as a receiver and a running back led to him being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL draft. Ashley said the staff sees a similar path for himself.

“Savion was the most recent player I watched film on,” Ashley said. “They kept saying I’m probably the next best thing, probably even better than him.”

What may have started as a recruiting pitch has come to fruition, as Ashley has made a case for being an All-American tight end.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) runs the ball during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at McLane Stadium in Waco. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Making his mark

Through nine games, Ashley leads the Horned Frogs with 52 receptions for 655 yards and four touchdowns. Ashley leads all tight ends nationally in yards, with almost 100 more than Virginia Tech’s Luke Reynolds (560).

The raw numbers are impressive, but so are the advanced metrics. Ashley has a 91.1 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus and an 86.1 overall grade. He’s excelled in the open field with 369 yards after the catch and senior quarterback Jaden Craig has a completion percentage of 81.3% when targeting Ashley this season.

He’s lined up at tight end, running back and wide receiver throughout the year for the Horned Frogs and was recently named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the best tight end.

Ashley’s also coming off setting the TCU record for most receptions by a tight end in a single game with his 14 receptions in Friday’s 29-28 loss to No. 23 Arizona.

“He’s a superior athlete, man,” senior tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton said. “He’s able to catch the ball at a great level. He’s a really good guy [too]. We can put him in the backfield, split him out wide to go against corners or go against linebackers. He can do anything on the field.”

After spending his first two seasons at the FBS level playing defense, Ashley’s new role under TCU offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis has restored his joy in playing the game. Especially when he learned he would get touches in the backfield.

“It gave me flashbacks to when I was younger,” Ashley said. “That’s when I started off playing running back. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’m happy to be in the backfield again,’ which is a little weird for me at 6-4, but I was just happy to do it. ... I like taking on the challenge of being anywhere and doing everything, just helping a team win. Whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna go do it.”

From hurdling defenders or dragging multiple players to pick up a first down, each week sees Ashley add a new highlight to an ever-growing reel of amazing plays.

Ashley’s on pace to finish in the top 10 all-time for most yards in a single season in TCU history, needing just 236 yards in the final three games to pass Josh Boyce for No. 10.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) catches a 13-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dykes said he believed Ashley could make an impact for TCU this season, but even he didn’t foresee this breakout season to this extent.

“I think he’s probably surpassed our expectations. We had pretty high hopes for him, but I think so far he’s done that,” Dykes said. “A lot of that has to do with just how hard he practices and how hard he works. The guy’s got one speed, and that’s pretty fun.”

As for Ashley, the adversity he experienced early in his career has given him an even deeper sense of appreciation for his success in Fort Worth.

It’s one thing to think you belong at the Power Four level, it’s another to prove it to yourself.

“I never thought something like this would happen,” Ashley said. “But now that I’m getting [recognition] like this I’m getting more confidence to be the best player in the nation.”

Ashley is just scratching the surface of his vast potential, and if there’s any reason to believe TCU can make a late-season surge, it’s the fact the Horned Frogs have the ultimate matchup nightmare with Ashley.

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 Cowboys 27, Indianapolis 23

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 Arizona 29, TCU 28

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 North Texas 52, Rice 23

Nov. 14 at UTSA, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 Ottawa (Arizona) 33, Texas Wesleyan 14

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 Sacramento 115, Mavericks 100

Nov. 4 San Antonio 112, Mavericks 111

Nov. 6 Mavericks 112, Utah 100

Nov. 8 Mavericks 130, Brooklyn 93

Nov. 9 Mavericks 125, Indiana 122

Nov. 12 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+, NBATV

Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 15 at Boston, 5 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 18 vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 21 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 22 at Utah, 6 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 TCU 98, Lindenwood 59

Nov. 6 TCU 106, Southern 54

Nov. 10 TCU 100, Louisiana-Monroe 92 (2OT)

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Players Era Championship, Nov. 24-28 at Las Vegas

Nov. 24 vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 26 vs. Creighton/Michigan, TBD

Nov. 27 vs. TBD, TBD

Nov. 28 Championship game, TBD

Nov. 3 TCU 99, Oral Roberts 43

Nov. 5 TCU 96, Le Moyne 41

Nov. 8 TCU 89, Tarleton State 42

Nov. 10 TCU 78, Iona 53

Nov. 12 TCU 106, Southeastern Louisiana 47

Nov. 15 vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 18 vs. UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 22 vs. Utah State (at Dickies Arena), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 27-28 at Fort Myers, Fla.

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., Ion

Nov. 28 vs. Mississippi State, 10 a.m., Ion

Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 Stars 6, Washington 5

Nov. 5 Columbus 2, Stars 1 (SO)

Nov. 7 Stars 4, San Jose 3

Nov. 12 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 15 vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 17 at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Nov. 19 at Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

First-round playoff series (best-of-3)

Nov. 21 Game 1: vs. Portland, 3 p.m., Apple TV

Nov. 28 Game 2: at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Apple TV

Dec. 2 Game 3 (if necessary): vs. Portland, TBA, Apple TV

Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

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