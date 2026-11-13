Jonathan Roumie as Jesus in “The Chosen” season 6. Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Jonathan Roumie had a big task on this season of “The Chosen.”

The 52-year-old New Yorker portrays Jesus on the biblical drama series that returns to Prime Video for its sixth season on Sunday, Nov. 15. The first three episodes will be available that day, followed by three weekly releases, and the season finale hits movie theaters on March 12.

This season follows the final 24 hours of Jesus’ life before the Crucifixion.

“It terrified me because I didn’t really know how I was going to do it,” Roumie said of portraying Jesus this season.

🎬 In case you missed it:◽️

Ahead of the premiere, Roumie spoke to the Star-Telegram about this season.

The conversation delved into how he prepared for such an emotional season, and what an opportunity it’s been to portray this character. He also spoke about what it’s been like to make this show in North Texas over the last few years.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Star-Telegram: Could take me back to before you started shooting this season? What does your prep process look like?

Jonathan Roumie: I’m on the ground a lot, just kind of covering my face cowering in fear of what’s ahead of me [laughs]. No, but it’s a really difficult thing to try to prepare for, to wrap your mind around. It terrified me because I didn’t really know how I was going to do it. That’s literally what I was saying to God in my prayers, like, “I don’t know how I’m going to do this, so you’re going to have to show me how to do this.” How do I authentically participate in some way in Christ’s suffering? To be able to make that authentic to an audience, I don’t know.

There was a lot of prayer. I think the most pertinent and poignant prayer was asking God if He would allow it, that I could experience some fraction of a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of His suffering, of His experience of understanding what he went through. That I would greatly and humbly accept that. And He was true to his word, and I was true to mine. He allowed me these moments throughout the season of psychically experiencing the pain and discomfort and fear. I then took that and had the opportunity to offer it back up on the alter of sacrifice and gratitude. It became the way that I approached the entire season. It was very unique to the other seasons.

S-T: I’m sure when people see you out and about they see you as this character. For you, is there certain wardrobe or another element that makes you see yourself as this character?

JR: I think the beard is a big part of it. I shaved recently, obviously. Not having the beard, it’s like, “Oh, I have a face under there.” You kind of forget when you have it for like a year, which I typically do each season. I grow it, and then I hold onto it for about a year or so, maybe like eight or nine months. That’s also how the rest of the world immediately recognizes me, is with the full beard. Every season I shave, and then it grows back because that’s what beards do [laughs]. For all those that expressed shock and horror that my beard is gone, it’ll grow back. Rest assured, life will be much better soon when it grows back.

For me, now there is an opportunity to be able to consider some different projects that I’m developing myself as a producer as well as an actor. The opportunity to play other characters is something I think the Lord put on my heart. And other ways of impacting people different from “The Chosen,” but equally powerful. That’s the plan right now. I’ll have more details in the next couple of months, but for right now, it’s been a big part of it.

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus in “The Chosen” season 6. Richard Foreman/Prime Video

S-T: This show has been made in North Texas since the beginning, and it feels like you can track the evolution of the show's popularity through that. You started with smaller sets in places like Poolville to now having this massive facility in Midlothian. What has making this show in North Texas meant to you?

JR: Well, you know we built everything ourselves. I mean, I didn’t personally have a shovel or anything like that. We went from renting a studio that had some standing sets that was great for what we had at the time, but also small and tight in spaces. We had to repurpose in a lot of different ways to make it look different. All of a sudden, we got blessed with provisions to build a facility, like several stages and then an entire village. It’s now like a working movie set. The production value, by the grace of God, has been exponentially increased throughout every season. It’s just been amazing to see.

I was looking at some videos the other day of being at the Midlothian site as they were just putting up the structures, the spring structures, which are those big stages. I remember the ground all dug up and walking around with [series creator Dallas Jenkins, and him] saying, “This is going to be our new home. We’re going to create the rest of the show here.” It was just so exciting and then to see what it turned into is unbelievable. So much artistry and craftsmanship. We have the best crews in the world. Best artisans like painstakingly giving their time and their energy and their talent to telling this story.

“The Chosen” season 6 premieres Nov. 15 on Prime Video.