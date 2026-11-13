U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth’s 33rd Congressional District was in attendance for the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

Fort Worth is getting bigger — closing in on 1.1 million people.

Yet its political clout is waning.

The city’s loss of a major pro golf tournament shown in 30 languages across 200 countries made the biggest local headline last week.

But once the shock of a wave election settled down, it became clear that Fort Worth also has lost its seat at the table in Washington.

Fort Worth has been a Democratic city for more than 30 years, but with powerful Republicans in Congress and the Texas House.

Now, it’s a Democratic city in a Democratic county, but it’s still represented by Republicans in a Democratic U.S. House.

Thanks to the White House-ordered redraw of the Texas election map, the city is shackled by partisan Republican maps.

Fort Worth will not have a Democrat or any say-so at all with the new majority party controlling the U.S. House.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey’s district was eliminated. Instead, Republican mapmakers gave an extra GOP seat to north Dallas County and East Texas.

Instead of Veasey and his 14 years of experience, the only House Democrat speaking for Tarrant County will be freshman Dallas Democrat Freddy Haynes. His district barely stretches to East Abram Street in Arlington, across the road from the General Motors plant.

Until 2025, the late U.S. Rep. Kay Granger ruled federal spending as the powerful chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

The congressional map of Texas completely removed Fort Worth Democrat Marc Veasey’s district from Tarrant County. The county will be represented in 2027 by U.S. Rep. Craig Goldman (in manila), U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (gray), U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey (peach), U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (blue, top) and U.S. Rep.-elect Freddy Haynes (blue, lower right). House Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting

Now, Republican U.S. Reps. Craig Goldman, Beth Van Duyne and Roger Williams are from the minority party. And they can’t count on help from a balky White House.

The senior Democrat from Texas on the House Appropriations Committee is U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. He is from Laredo.

State Sen. Taylor Rehmet of Fort Worth, County Judge-elect Alisa Simmons of Arlington and local officials will have to argue that Democrats should reward Tarrant County for flipping blue after 40 years.

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons listens to an introduction to the newly-created election integrity task force during Commissioners Court in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Simmons expressed skepticism over the need for a task force dedicated solely to investigating voter fraud. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Yes, U.S. Sen.-elect James Talarico of Austin obviously can help. But he is also a rookie.

In the Texas Senate, power is still tightly in the hands of state Sen. Phil King of Weatherford and the Republican majority. But Republicans can’t even order new drapes without the OK from Democratic Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa of Austin.

Across the Texas Capitol in the Texas House, Fort Worth gained power.

The city added at least two Democrats, state Reps.-elect Katie O’Brien Duzan and Beth McLaughlin, to join the strong voices of 14-year state Rep. Nicole Collier and 12-year state Rep. Ramon Romero.

State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, speaks at a news conference on May 30, 2021, after Democrats broke quorum to block the passage of Senate Bill 7. Eleanor Dearman

The local State Board of Education seats didn’t change, but Tarrant County still has no board member at all on what is now a Democratic board. For leadership, the county and city must look to board member Tiffany Clark, a DeSoto Democrat.

The best news for Fort Worth Democrats came from the county courthouse. Democrats flipped 15 offices led by Simmons, and Fort Worth Democrats Nydia Cárdenas and Jared Williams will join Simmons and Commissioner Roderick Miles on the county Commissioners Court.

That means that for the first time in 40 years, Fort Worth will control county government.

For the last four years, the county has been under total control of three Republicans from the county’s northern suburbs.

Tarrant County Republican Commissioners Matt Krause, Manny Ramirez and County Judge Tim O’Hare unveiled the Ten Commandments monument in front of the county courthouse alongside two guest speakers on Jan. 16, 2026. Rachel Royster/rroyster@star-telegram.com

Immediate result: More say-so for the Fort Worth and Arlington hospital and clinic patients who need a fully functional public hospital and healthcare network — and fewer tax breaks for booming neighborhoods in Southlake and Colleyville that robbed money from longtime homeowners in Fort Worth and Arlington.

This election set the stage for the 2027 Fort Worth mayor and City Council campaigns.

They’ll be tinted red and blue.