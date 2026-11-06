Brewer stuns unbeaten Arlington Heights to clinch a share of district title

Brewer running back Kameron Coleman (9) led the Brewer Bears to clinch a share of the district championship. Abigail Dollins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

For the first time since 2021, White Settlement Brewer has clinched a share of the district championship.

The Bears did it with style, defeating previously unbeaten Fort Worth Arlington Heights 27-8 Thursday at Brewer Stadium. Brewer (8-2, 6-1) will split the title with Heights (9-1, 6-1) and Fort Worth Wyatt in a three-way tie: Brewer beat Heights, Heights beat Wyatt, and Wyatt beat Brewer.

“Super proud of our guys and so happy for our community,” Brewer head coach Marte Amrine Jr. said. “So happy for our program, our kids and our coaches. Because man, it’s a lot. We put a lot of work into it, and our kids come out every morning at 6:15 in practice.”

With a point tiebreaker, Brewer took the top seed in District 4-5A Division I and will face Azle (6-4, 3-3) at a time and place to be determined in the UIL bi-district round.

“We know we still have work to do,” said Amrine, in his second year leading the program. “We have a lot of dreams and goals that we want to accomplish, and so I’m excited about the next step.”

Heights, after trailing 17-0 at the half, made a third-quarter surge but could not climb out of the hole Brewer put it in. Heights running back Carson James ran for 143 yards on 21 carries, including a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Despite Brewer’s offense going 1 of 9 on third down, the difference in the game was ultimately the Bear defense’s ability to make timely plays in the red zone against Heights, a team that entered the game averaging 51.1 points per game. The unit held Heights to 4 of 11 facing third down, 1 of 3 facing fourth down and also had a second quarter interception from Braylen Reed late in the second quarter.

“Every single guy on defense was doing their job, just like we practiced all week,” Amrine said. “ ... [James] is a really good running back. He’s a big kid, and you need numbers to tackle him.”

The Bears’ standout running back, senior Kameron Coleman, put on an early show, scoring with touchdowns of 4 and 48 yards to give his team an early 14-0 lead. He rushed for 188 yards on 25 carries, while freshman quarterback Isaiah Foster rushed for 122 yards on 22 carries, adding 53 yards through the air.

For Coleman, it was a game he thought about for one year, although he said his coaches asked him not to. Heights eliminated Brewer in the 2025 bi-district round, and he wanted to get the win back.

“[This win] meant everything to the program,” Coleman said. “It took everything in us. I take my hats off for the coaching staff for preparing us. And we did a really good job this week. I just think we really executed this game plan well, and it feels good to get a win. It feels good to be a Bear.”

A 14-0 start got worse for Heights when Brewer recovered an onside kick and marched downfield to convert a 38-yard field goal. To close the half, Heights found some momentum and had a chance to respond, but its drive fizzled, and it couldn’t convert a 30-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Aguilar.

Late in the third quarter, Heights sophomore QB Reid Ellis picked up a crucial first down and running back Carson James capped the drive with a 1-yard TD. But Brewer’s offense gave the Bears a 16-point lead as Foster found the end zone with a 3-yard rushing score.

Heights’ offense could not respond and Brewer, with the game secured, added a 30-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was a tough loss for Heights, as it could’ve completed a perfect regular season for the first time since 2014.

Heights has had one of the most successful runs in program history, with back-to-back district titles and its first area round win since 1973. The program has barely missed out on adding outright district champion to its resume, though.

In 2024 and 2025, one-score losses to Saginaw prevented the Yellow Jackets from that feat, and in 2026, it was the loss to Brewer.

The Bears now have a chance to make some program history of their own, as they haven’t won a playoff game since 1989. Amrine said that won’t be a talking point heading into the matchup and emphasized he wants to focus solely on preparation and execution.

“The pressure is already going to be there because it’s playoffs, and it’s win or go home,” Amrine said. “And so now, we just got to concentrate on us and get better and do what we do.”

Coleman shared the same mentality, saying the key to victory will be “worrying about Brewer and nothing else.”

“It’s going to go back and forth,” Coleman said. “We’ll stay locked in on us, and don’t worry about anything. As long as we stay together as a team, we’ll be fine.”