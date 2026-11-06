A new Georgia-made spirit supports Sapelo Island's Saltwater Geechee community

Sapelo is a new orange-based spirit produced by Georgia's Creature Comforts Brewing Company

Raise a glass to coastal Georgia history with a new spirit that is making a splash on local cocktail menus and bar shelves.Meet Sapelo, an Italian-inspired spirit by Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. It is designed to be enjoyed as an aperitivo, an Italian beverage traditionally served in the late afternoon before dinner, that is generally light and bittersweet, such as an Aperol or Campari spritz.

Sapelo is created in partnership with Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO), a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the culture, heritage, and traditions of the Saltwater Geechee community on the island. Launched in 2021, the organization is led by Maurice Bailey, the son of the late Cornelia Walker Bailey, a Sapelo Island griot, writer, historian and activist known for her vision of cultural preservation through agricultural revival.

In turn, a portion of sales from every bottle supports local, community-led efforts to re-establish their cultivation of the Sapelo Sour, a variety of oranges first introduced to the island from Spain in the 1600s, that gives the spirit its citrusy tartness.

The bottle is wrapped in a cheerful blue-and-white label, which contrasts nicely with the bright, coral-hued spirit inside. As eye-catching as it is tasty, it pairs well with a pour of Prosecco, soda water and an orange slice over ice.

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