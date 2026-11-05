Flu season is here. Stock your medicine cabinet with these expert-approved essentials

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Before anyone in the house spikes a fever, do a quick audit of the medicine cabinet and pantry. A well-stocked kit is the difference between a miserable midnight run and a manageable sick day.

Doctors, pharmacists and dietitians agree on a short list of essentials that make caring for a sick family member easier. Here is the checklist worth screenshotting before your next drugstore trip.

Why flu season prep matters now

Flu moves fast through households. Once symptoms start, nobody wants to hunt for a working thermometer or run out for cough syrup after hours. Stocking up now gives you a baseline of care and keeps vulnerable family members more comfortable.

Pharmacists stress that prep is personal. “Your pharmacist can help answer questions and identify considerations based on your symptoms, age, other medications and individual health needs,” Nicole Henry, PharmD, of CVS Pharmacy said. “Even OTC products may interact with other medications, so it is important to read the label and speak with your pharmacist if you are unsure which option is appropriate for you.”

How to pick the right thermometer

Start with a working thermometer that fits the age of whoever is using it.

“Generally, a fever in adults is a temperature of 100.4°F or higher. A fever is a body temperature that is higher than normal for you,” University of Rochester Medicine explains. The threshold is the same for kids.

Mayo Clinic recommends different types by age. Infants under 3 months do best with a contactless forehead or rectal contact thermometer. Children ages 4 and up can use oral, ear or contactless forehead models. For seniors 65 and older, forehead thermometers of any kind should be avoided; use an ear or oral thermometer instead.

What over-the-counter medicines to keep on hand

The standard flu kit covers fever, aches, congestion and cough. Stock acetaminophen or ibuprofen for aches and fever, a decongestant for stuffiness, guaifenesin to loosen chest mucus and dextromethorphan to calm a dry cough.

“There are a lot of great over-the-counter medications that you can use for symptom relief,” infectious disease specialist Steven Gordon, MD, told Cleveland Clinic. “You can also get a flu and cold medication to help cut down on the nasal stuffiness and the cough that you might have.”

Add a saline nasal spray to the cart. Eve Glazier, MD, of UCLA Health, told Everyday Health it is “one of the simplest and safest treatments for a dry or congested nose.” Unlike medicated sprays, saline is just salt and water, loosening mucus without decongestant side effects.

Round out the throat section with cough drops, lozenges and a jar of honey. “Honey is an anti-inflammatory that also helps with coating the throat, which can help with that cough trigger that children will have,” pediatrician Mona Amin told NPR.

What to eat and drink when the flu hits

Hydration does more work than any single food. Registered dietitian Beth Czerwony, RD, LD, speaking to Cleveland Clinic, said water is the first move. “Your body needs hydration more than any specific food when you’re fighting the flu, especially early on,” she said.

Keep herbal teas in the pantry too. Peppermint’s natural menthol can make breathing feel easier, and echinacea, elderberry and hibiscus are other common picks. Sports drinks and electrolyte beverages replace minerals lost to fever and sweat. A few cans of soup finish the kit. “Soup is gentle on your throat and easy on your stomach while also getting you key nutrients,” Czerwony said.

When a humidifier helps

Dry indoor air can worsen a cough and irritate nasal passages. A humidifier adds moisture back into the room, and The Thread by Walgreens notes that cool mist models are generally safer for kids, since warm mist units can cause burns.

A few maintenance rules from the outlet. Keep indoor humidity between 30% and 50%, and use distilled or filtered water. Place the unit about 3 feet from the bed, and clean it every two to three days. Skip the essential oils. People with COPD or dust mite allergies should talk to a doctor first, since added humidity can worsen those conditions.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.