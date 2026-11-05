These are the third-party groups interested in ‘redesigning' Fort Worth schools

The Fort Worth Independent School District Administration building, at 7060 Camp Bowie Blvd. Abigail Dollins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

There are six third-party organizations interested in applying to “launch a new school model or redesign an existing school” within the Fort Worth school district as charter schools, according to records released to the Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

Fort Worth ISD issued a “Call for Great Schools” in September, encouraging third-party organizations to apply with ideas. Any partnership between the school district and a third party would need approval from Fort Worth’s state-appointed Board of Managers. “Partnership schools will operate as charter schools authorized under Chapter 12, Subchapter C of the Texas Education Code,” according to the district’s application packet for the program.

Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Evan Anderson told the Fort Worth Report in October that the district has not determined which schools could be restructured. The district did not immediately respond to the Star-Telegram’s questions about the program.

Initially, nine organizations told Fort Worth ISD they intended to apply for the program. But two of those groups did not submit an application by the deadline. Another group, the Next Education Workforce Initiative - Arizona State University, said it no longer intend to submit the complete application after learning more about the program’s requirements.

The timeline for groups hoping to open in the 2027-28 school year is different from the timeline for groups hoping to open in the 2028-29 school year. For organizations hoping to begin a partnership next year, final applications were due Oct. 30, and Superintendent Peter Licata will make a formal recommendation on any potential partnerships to the board by Jan. 12, according to the district’s application for the program. The board could vote on contracts with recommended partners by March 9, the application said.

Here are the groups interested in participating in the program.

Organizations interested in a 2027-28 launch:

Ridgeline Education Corporation is proposing to serve high school students. The group wrote that its “school will serve students who have dropped out of high school or are at risk of dropping out. The school will provide students who experience high mobility rates and various risk factors equal and seamless access to an innovative education model.”

Lamar Legacy Partners proposed a partnership that would serve pre-K through second grade students that would “empower students with autism and related learning needs through individualized, rigorous instruction in a nurturing environment that develops communication, self-regulation, social skills, and academic achievement.”

Texas New School Accelerator proposed serving sixth through eighth grade students. The organization proposed implementing the “New Tech model” in a Fort Worth ISD middle school. The model “combines pervasive project-based learning, an engaging school-wide culture, and the real-world use of technology tools and resources,” according to the group’s notice of intent to apply.

Organizations interested in a 2028-29 launch:

Note: These organizations do not have to submit a final application to Fort Worth ISD until Dec. 15.

The Glory Impact Center serves pre-K students. The organization wrote that it “exists to provide equitable, high-quality early learning experiences that nurture children’s academic, social-emotional, and personal development while empowering families through education, support, and personal growth.”

Eagleview Leadership Academy Inc. said it was interested in serving kindergarten through fifth grade students. In its notice of intent to apply, the organization wrote: “Opening with kindergarten through second grade in East Fort Worth, Eagleview will expand one grade annually. Through evidence-based instruction, early intervention, and family partnerships, students will develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed.”

Live Pura Vida would serve kindergarten through fifth-grade students. The group wrote: “Through a whole-child educational model integrating rigorous academics, experiential learning, intergenerational mentorship, entrepreneurship, and community engagement, students develop the knowledge, character, and competencies necessary for lifelong success.”