How the Dallas Cowboys are honoring Marshawn Kneeland one year after his passing

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week, they do so with some heavy hearts.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of former Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who took his own life during the team’s bye week last year. Obviously, the death of a teammate was a major grief event for everyone in the facility, as they spent the week honoring his presence on the team with a vigil in the Ford Center at The Star and continuous open conversation about the grief process.

Those efforts are going a step further one year later, as the Cowboys have started the “Huddle for 94” initiative to encourage players to open up about things they are struggling with off the field.

“It allows us to create conversations and get together in small groups that talk about life and things that are stressors to us,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “And if it was something we had, it may have helped Marshawn. It may have been a resource for him to prevent what inevitably happened. I think it’s going to be big.”

The weight of the anniversary is not lost on the locker room despite the monotony of the everyday work efforts going on at The Star this week. Players, staff and team officials have had conversations about the upcoming date and the overall subject of mental health.

“Mental health, in general, is very blindly ignored,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “They see us as figures instead of people. Icons to some people. Losing a teammate, that was the first teammate in my life that I lost, it’s not something that you can really get over. There’s a family here, a mom crying, there’s brothers and wives that are still grieving. For us, we have to keep him in our prayers and honor him.”

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked about his former player and what the Cowboys have done to honor him over the past 365 days and what they plan to do this week.

“We have begun to have those conversations with the guys,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re coming up on that anniversary. We miss Marshawn so much. What we do to honor him and his legacy will probably stay between us. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss him. Obviously, the grief is real. The pain is real. We’ve got a number of things here at the facility that honor him in areas that only the players see.”

Kneeland passed away at the age of 24 in Frisco, Texas. His girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, was pregnant at the time of his death and had their son, Makhai Kneeland, in June.

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 at Arizona, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, TBA

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 vs. Rice, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 14 at UTSA, TBA

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 at Ottawa (Arizona), 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 Mavericks 113, Miami 109

Oct. 28 Mavericks 120, Oklahoma City 96

Oct. 30 Mavericks 116, Houston 111

Nov. 2 Sacramento 115, Mavericks 100

Nov. 4 San Antonio 112, Mavericks 111

Nov. 6 vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC, KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 8 vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 9 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 12 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+, NBATV

Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 TCU 98, Lindenwood 59

Nov. 6 vs. Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Players Era Championship, Nov. 24-28 at Las Vegas

Nov. 24 vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 26 vs. Creighton/Michigan, TBD

Nov. 27 vs. TBD, TBD

Nov. 28 Championship game, TBD

Nov. 3 TCU 99, Oral Roberts 43

Nov. 5 vs. Le Moyne, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 8 vs. Tarleton State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs. Iona, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 12 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 15 vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 25 Stars 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Oct. 27 New Jersey 5, Stars 1

Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 Stars 6, Washington 5

Nov. 5 at Columbus, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 7 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 12 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 15 vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 14 FC Dallas 1, Seattle 0

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m., Apple TV

End of regular season

Nov. 5-7 POWRi Racing

Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

Cowboys ▶TCU Football ▶North Texas Football ▶Texas Wesleyan Football ▶Mavericks ▶TCU Men's Basketball ▶TCU Women's Basketball ▶Stars ▶FC Dallas ▶Texas Motor Speedway ▶