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How the Dallas Cowboys are honoring Marshawn Kneeland one year after his passing
By Nick Harris,7 days ago
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week, they do so with some heavy hearts.
Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of former Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who took his own life during the team’s bye week last year. Obviously, the death of a teammate was a major grief event for everyone in the facility, as they spent the week honoring his presence on the team with a vigil in the Ford Center at The Star and continuous open conversation about the grief process.
Those efforts are going a step further one year later, as the Cowboys have started the “Huddle for 94” initiative to encourage players to open up about things they are struggling with off the field.
“It allows us to create conversations and get together in small groups that talk about life and things that are stressors to us,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “And if it was something we had, it may have helped Marshawn. It may have been a resource for him to prevent what inevitably happened. I think it’s going to be big.”
The weight of the anniversary is not lost on the locker room despite the monotony of the everyday work efforts going on at The Star this week. Players, staff and team officials have had conversations about the upcoming date and the overall subject of mental health.
“Mental health, in general, is very blindly ignored,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “They see us as figures instead of people. Icons to some people. Losing a teammate, that was the first teammate in my life that I lost, it’s not something that you can really get over. There’s a family here, a mom crying, there’s brothers and wives that are still grieving. For us, we have to keep him in our prayers and honor him.”
On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked about his former player and what the Cowboys have done to honor him over the past 365 days and what they plan to do this week.
“We have begun to have those conversations with the guys,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re coming up on that anniversary. We miss Marshawn so much. What we do to honor him and his legacy will probably stay between us. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss him. Obviously, the grief is real. The pain is real. We’ve got a number of things here at the facility that honor him in areas that only the players see.”
Kneeland passed away at the age of 24 in Frisco, Texas. His girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, was pregnant at the time of his death and had their son, Makhai Kneeland, in June.
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