Suspect arrested, accused of wounding 7 in Deep Ellum shooting, Dallas officials say

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould and Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux announce the arrest of a suspect accused in a mass shooting that wounded seven people. It was one of three shootings on Halloween night in the Deep Ellum area. Screenshot from video/U.S. Attorney’s Office

A 31-year-old man who was captured on video opening fire during a mass shooting in Deep Ellum over Halloween weekend was arrested and faces state and federal charges, officials said.

David Yancy faces charges of aggravated assault, probation violation, and a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Dallas County Jail records and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said these are just the first of the expected charges for Yancy.

A surveillance camera captured Yancy about 1 a.m. pulling a handgun from his waistband as hundreds of people gathered on Main Street in the Deep Ellum entertainment district, Raybould said Thursday during a news conference.

In the video, the suspect appears to rack a round into the chamber before placing the gun back in his waistband. Moments later, Yancy pulled the handgun back out and fired 11 rounds indiscriminately into a crowded street, striking seven people, the U.S. attorney said.

Yancy turned himself in and was booked into the Dallas County Jail hours after Dallas police released the surveillance video publicly on Wednesday night. If convicted on the federal charge, Yancy could face 15 years in prison, which Raybould said he would serve without parole.

Yancy was also on felony probation for child endangerment and had an active arrest warrant, Raybould said. It was not immediately clear if he has a defense attorney.

The shooting was one of three that occurred within 75 minutes on Halloween night in Deep Ellum. Four people were killed in shootings at the two other locations, and at least 15 people were wounded.

The first shots were fired about 12:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Gunfire erupted about 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street and about 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street, according to police.

Three victims were fatally shot in the 200 block of south Crowdus Street: Anthony Martin, 25, Unique Benjamin, 28, and Kaniesa Scott, 21. Another victim fatally shot in the 2600 block of Elm Street was identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

According to an arrest affidavit, federal agents determined that the ammunition found at the Main Street scene was not manufactured in Texas and had traveled in and affected interstate commerce.

Treyveion Demby, 28, who was seen by an officer pointing a loaded handgun toward Main Street early Sunday, was also arrested earlier this week. He faces a federal charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said there were over 40 officers in the area on Halloween and that police are examining more video to identify suspects.

Federal agents and Dallas police launched Operation Deep Cover on Monday to combat violence in Deep Ellum, and find more suspects connected to the shootings.

Raybould said that others involved in the shootings should turn themselves in. He said there were “many” suspects, and that the first person to turn themselves in “always gets the best deal.”

“When offenders treat our crowded streets like shooting ranges, we will step in,” Raybould said.