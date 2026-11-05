Texas marijuana laws could shift after election. Here's what to know

Harvested marijuana at Goodblend in Austin on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Goodblend, one of three licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas, cultivates the plant and then extracts cannabis oil from the flower to be tested and used in products for patients. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Texas cannabis policy could see major changes after Democrats swept key statewide offices in Tuesday’s election, including the governor and lieutenant governor races. Advocates say the shift opens the door to reversing recent THC restrictions and potentially expanding legal access.

Here are key takeaways:

Advocates say the election results dramatically change the outlook for cannabis policy in Texas, with the Texas Cannabis Policy Center pointing to a “clear path” to end cannabis prohibition, though details of the policy shift remain unclear as the next legislative session begins Jan. 12.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, which would have banned most consumable THC products, and instead outlined a long list of regulations — including age limits, child-resistant packaging, testing requirements and excise taxes.

The Texas Legislature adjourned a second special session without passing a THC ban or new industry restrictions, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick saying he and the Senate remained committed to a “total THC ban” despite talks with Abbott and House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Abbott later issued an executive order directing state agencies to ban the sale of hemp-derived products to minors, require government-issued ID for age verification and review existing rules on testing, labeling and licensing fees.

Texas still has a medical marijuana program — the Texas compassionate use program — that was expanded in 2025.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.