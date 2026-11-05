Fort Worth hosts star-studded premiere for film about Jimmy Stewart

Fort Worth’s AMC Palace 9 hosted a red carpet premiere for “Jimmy” on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Brayden Garcia/bgarcia@star-telegram.com

Downtown Fort Worth rolled out the red carpet Wednesday evening for a film about the life of Jimmy Stewart.

“Jimmy” is directed by Aaron Burns and stars KJ Apa as the leading man, alongside Max Casella, Neal McDonough, Kara Killmer, Sarah Drew and Rob Riggle. The film opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 6.

The film follows Stewart’s military service in World War II and how it shaped his role as George Bailey in the 1946 holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Much of the film’s cast attended the Fort Worth premiere held just outside AMC Palace 9.

Festivities began with words from military personnel on Stewart’s service, which began in 1941, the same year he won an Oscar for “The Philadelphia Story.” Stewart flew 20 combat missions during the war and retired as a brigadier general.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker was up next and announced a city proclamation stating Nov. 4 as “Jimmy Stewart Day.” Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, was there to accept the honor.

“Just a real important culmination of what Jimmy Stewart means to the city of Fort Worth,” Parker told the Star-Telegram on the red carpet. “Having this film premiere here is incredibly special.”

Stewart’s ties to Fort Worth go back to the 1950s when he filmed “Strategic Air Command” at Carswell Air Force Base (now named the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth). He was also a major supporter of the Fort Worth Zoo and lent his voice to a 1970s short film called “Fort Worth: The Unexpected City” that depicted Cowtown’s cultural heritage.

Fort Worth’s AMC Palace 9 hosted a red carpet premiere for “Jimmy” on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Brayden Garcia/bgarcia@star-telegram.com

In addition to having its premiere in Fort Worth, “Jimmy” was also the opening night film for the Lone Star Film Festival, which runs until Nov. 13.

Apa, a New Zealand native, said it was good to be in a place that meant so much to Stewart.

“The biggest thing I’m going to take from this movie is obviously what I learned about Jimmy,” Apa said. “The life that he led and who he was is extremely inspiring to me.”

Riggle, who served in the Marines, said he’s glad Stewart’s story is being told to the next generation and that there needs to be more selfless people in the world.

“I hope that the good folks of Fort Worth and Texas are going to enjoy this film,” Riggle said. “I couldn’t think of a better film to kick things off with.”

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Killmer is the “Jimmy” cast member with the closest ties to Fort Worth, since she was born and raised in nearby Crowley.

Many of her friends and family were at the premiere to celebrate the occasion, including her mother, who was seen taking videos of her speaking to press.

“[Stewart’s] the kind of actor, the kind of American, that I would like to be,” Killmer said. “He did what was right, not what was easy. I think that’s the kind of hope and encouragement that we need today.”

“Jimmy” opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 6.