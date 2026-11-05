Cowboys' Quinnen Williams sparks feud with Skip Bayless after ‘execute' comment

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 22: Quinnen Williams #92 of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the bench during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Skip Bayless to be back in the news for the wrong reasons upon his cameo return to ESPN, as comments he made about the Dallas Cowboys’ defense have sparked comments from the locker room.

After defensive tackle Quinnen Williams used the word “execute” 32 times in a five-minute availability on Wednesday to describe what the unit needs to do better, Bayless — a noted Cowboys fan — went on the air and flipped the meaning in a targeted attack on the players.

“We became a national laughingstock again yesterday when Quinnen Williams, in a five-minute interview, used the word ‘execute’ 32 times in five minutes,” Bayless said on “First Take” on Thursday morning. “During Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freaking Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game. Execute them all on the field, I wanted them all to be executed.”

Williams did not take kindly to the comments, as he posted his response on X, just his fifth post on the platform since he was acquired by the Cowboys in November 2025.

“It’s extremely crazy to say you wanted players on defense to be executed,” Williams said in the post. “You got to do better my guy.”

The unit is last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (385.4), last in rushing yards allowed per game (152.8), 27th in points allowed per game (26.6) and 22nd in passing yards allowed per game (232.6). Despite an offseason of overhauling the group with different players and coaches across the board, the group is running into the same issues.

In Sunday’s loss to Arizona, the Cowboys gave up four consecutive touchdown drives in the second half to allow the Cardinals to force overtime before a game-winning field goal in the extra period.

Williams has been one of the lone bright spots for the unit this season, leading the team in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (11).