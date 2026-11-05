Fort Worth woman arrested after 26-year-old man's body found in Wise County ditch

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A 36-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested on Thursday after a man’s body was found in Wise County, officials said.

Paula Blancas-Espinosa faces a murder charge after 26-year-old Jorge Sosa-Vargas was found dead in a ditch near Hickory Street with multiple apparent stabbing and cutting wounds, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Wise County deputies and Texas Rangers responded on Tuesday, Nov. 3, after a passerby reported finding a man’s body on Hickory Street near Rhome, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help and the man was identified as Sosa-Vargas.

Texas Rangers investigators located the home address of Sosa-Vargas in Justin, where they found Blancas-Espinosa, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with investigators, Blancas-Espinosa said that she drove Sosa-Vargas to Hickory Street “under the ruse of discussing their problems,” detectives wrote in the affidavit.

She told investigators that she stabbed Sosa several times and cut his throat, then disposed of the knife at a 7-Eleven gas station at 1300 Texas 114 E. in Justin. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven, where Blancas-Espinosa was seen pulling up to the pump bay and getting out of the car near the trash can by the fuel pump, the affidavit read.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined the killing resulted from a domestic situation and appears to be isolated.

The bail for Blancas-Espinosa is set at $500,000, according to Wise County Jail records.

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The Wise County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance and cooperation of the public and partner agencies during this investigation,” the news release stated.

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